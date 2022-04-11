5 foods that could be robbing your body of energy

Here are some foods you need to avoid, as they can steal your energy, making you sleepy when you need to go about your daily activities. THE food can be considered a fuel to keep the body in good working order. However, some foods can have the opposite effect and rob your body of energy.

See also: Know the eating habits that seem healthy and are not

1- Fried foods

The problem with fried foods is that the high fat content takes a long time for the body to break down and digest. Your body becomes overworked, leaving you with less energy for the next few hours.

If you’re craving a plate of fries, make your own using oven-baked alternatives. It will be much easier to digest and will taste much fresher too!

2- Low calorie foods

Having said that, don’t automatically assume that low calorie is best. Avoiding high-calorie foods in an attempt to accelerate weight loss is another surefire way to drain your energy. Don’t forget that your body NEEDS calories to function and perform well, so if you’re eating too little, your energy levels will start to decline.

Avoid skipping meals or letting your hunger get too strong before you finally sit down to eat, and make sure you eat enough to sustain your mind. If you’re hungry between meals and don’t have time to eat, try eating a protein bar to keep you going longer.

3- Energy drinks

Sure, they work in the immediate sense, but when the caffeine and sugar start to wear off, you’ll feel even more sluggish and tired than before.

Some people drink several cups of coffee throughout the day to increase productivity, but it can sap your glucose and make you even more tired at the end of the day. Try an energizing herbal tea or a glass of water. Yes, it sucks, but staying hydrated is key to keeping your mind sharp!

4- Foods with low iron content

It probably goes without saying that iron is a very important thing. It’s responsible for carrying oxygen throughout your body, and if you’re not getting enough oxygen, you’ll feel depleted.

If you think you might be low on iron, red meat is the most common source, but lentils, spinach, and walnuts are also great natural options.

5- Sugary snacks

When we’re tired, we often turn to sugar because, for our bodies, sugar equals fast energy. Whether starting your day with a sugary chocolate chip or a mid-afternoon chocolate bar, both will fail to give you the sustained energy you need to get through your day.

Foods high in sugar and low in fiber are a recipe for disaster, resulting in a spike in energy followed by a sharp crash.