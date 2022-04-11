‘A Camareira’ bets on the ‘whodunnit’ genre – 04/11/2022 – Illustrated

When she opened the bedroom door, Nita Pronovost was startled by what she saw. A maid was holding the pants the writer had worn that morning for a run. Staying at the hotel in London for work, Nita realized that the stranger knew a lot about her intimacy just by cleaning and tidying the room daily. The author, on the other hand, knew nothing about the employee.

The scene stuck in Nita’s memory — and became the idea that gave rise to her debut novel, “The Chambermaid,” which she signs as Nita Prose. “It was like being hit by lightning,” says the 49-year-old Canadian. On the plane, returning home, she clearly heard the voice of the protagonist, the maid Molly, in her head. The first draft of the prologue was improvised on the napkin under the drink.

For more than ten weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, “The Chambermaid” features the title character in quite a quirk. After finding a dead man in one of the rooms at the five-star hotel where she works so hard, Molly is the prime suspect in killing him.

The character is neurodivergent — her interpretation of the world is literal. The dear grandmother who raised her was her interpreter, but she died a few months ago. Molly, a young working-class London woman, finds herself alone at the center of the mystery, and what lies behind the opulence of the Regency Grand Hotel comes to light.

“The Chambermaid” is a “whodunnit” —a genre that deals with crimes to be solved — narrated in first person through Molly’s perspective and brings strong traits of Agatha Christie, the master of these stories. Prose’s work anticipates the reader in relation to the maid, who harms herself by not perceiving nuances and falling into misunderstandings.

After all, who killed Mr. Black, the wealthy real estate entrepreneur? His wife, Giselle, a bumbling, good-hearted young socialite? Rodney, the hot bartender Molly has a crush on? Or Mr. Preston, the friendly doorman? The hotel manager, Mr. Snow, seems to be more anxious than usual. Molly, on the other hand, has a mysterious past – why couldn’t she be responsible for the crime?

“Hotels are fascinating places, because like some people, they are two-faced,” explains the author. “Behind the facade, it has a secret life. Employees work intensely downstairs to create the illusion of luxury that guests pay for.”

“A Camareira” has a political conscience inspired by the movie “Between Knives and Secrets”. The invisible workers in the service sector—cleaners, drivers, cooks—are mostly women, the poor and immigrants, and this is reflected in the establishment in which the story takes place. The pandemic, defends the writer, shows us that this is a social group whose work should be more valued.

The optimistic tone adopted by Prose has paved the way for the book, which is a differentiator, given that “whodunnit” is known for leaning on the dark in people. “The Chambermaid” is a “cozy mystery”, a profitable literary category in which lightness and “cozy” are preferred to the directly mentioned sex and violence. Prose has said in interviews that the book’s mystery can only be solved with the human heart.

​

all to read Receive in your email a selection of new releases, classics and literary curiosities; open to non-subscribers.

“I wanted to put a story into the world that would convey a sense of goodness and hopefully inspire readers to be the best they can be,” he says.

Prose, who in addition to being a writer is vice president and editorial director of Simon & Schuster in Canada, has been a teacher of students with special needs, an experience that also inspires the plot. The kids showed high adaptability and resilience when dealing with the cruelty of so-called “normal” people, she says.

“It was important to write about how we are all the same and yet, individually, different. ‘Weak’ people can actually be very strong.”

The novel was featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America”, one of the most popular TV shows in the United States, and had a film adaptation commissioned by Universal Pictures, with Florence Pugh leading the cast. The actress, one of Hollywood’s current darlings, is executive producing the film with Prose. Molly will drive the cleaning cart through more corridors.