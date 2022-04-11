Alabama law criminalizes healthcare for transgender people

The Republican governor of Alabama (USA), Kay Ivey, signed, last Friday (8/4), a new law that criminalizes any type of health care, defined as “gender-affirming treatment” (gender-affirming care), to transgender and non-binary.

shutterstock



When signing the law, approved by the Republican majority of the state’s Legislative Assembly, the governor stated the justification for the creation of the new legislative measure – or because a person has no other gender option, other than the one registered at birth:

“I firmly believe that if God made you a boy, you are a boy; if God made you a girl, you are a girl.”

The law provides for imprisonment of up to ten years and fines for any doctor or other health care professional who provides medical care — such as surgical intervention, hormone therapy, puberty blockers, speech therapy or any other treatment that helps with gender transition — for children and adolescents up to 19 years of age. Recommending is also a crime.

“We must especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgery when they are in this vulnerable phase of their lives,” the governor said. “Our youth face real challenges, because of the social pressures and modern culture of today.”

Only one other state, Arkansas, has passed legislation that restricts access to gender-affirming treatment for children and adolescents. The law was signed into law, but immediately blocked by a federal judge, at least until a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) be decided.

However, there are more than 30 bills underway in state legislatures that also prohibit the provision of gender-affirming medical care to transgender and non-binary people, according to a Freedom for All Americans survey. The Hill.

Also pending in the legislatures of several Conservative-Republican states are bills that prohibit seeking gender-affirming treatment in other states—that is, in liberal-democratic states that do not even consider discussing such laws.

In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey also signed into law another law that prohibits transgender students from using sex-segregated facilities, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, based on their gender identities.

Alabama also passed an amendment to an existing law that prohibits teachers, in kindergarten through fifth grade, from addressing any issue related to sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom.

Such legislation is a copy of a similar law recently enacted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which has earned the nickname “Don’t Say Gay” (don’t mention the word gay). The law prohibits teachers from talking about it with LGBTQ+ students and with children who have members of the LGBTQ+ community in their family.

Other measures to prevent gender affirmation are being taken by some states. For example, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued an order in February that charges state agencies with investigating transgender and non-binary parents “who abuse their children by allowing them to receive gender-affirming treatment.” An injunction from a federal judge blocked the investigations.

In Alabama, the reaction of liberal organizations was immediate. A coalition of opponents, which includes the ACLU, Lambda Legal, the Transgender Law Center and Cooley LLP, announced on the same day that the law was signed into law that they will file a lawsuit to prevent it from taking effect.