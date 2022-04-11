Apple releases first beta version of new iOS 15.5

Apple has released the first beta version of iOS 15.5, the operating system update that integrates the brand’s devices, such as the iPhone. Unlike the last update (version 15.4), recent iOS modifications don’t seem to bring much news to users. However, there are small differences that have already been discovered and revealed. Want to know more about the new iOS? Then check out the information below.

See too: Android 13 will allow multiple numbers on just one phone

It is worth remembering that there are some features that have received upgrades, such as Apple Pay Cash and iTunes Pass. Now, the recent beta update for the new iOS brings news to the Home app. In addition, there is also an alert about external purchases related to apps.

New iOS: what’s new for the iPhone?

Apparently, Apple decided to relax the rules for making external payments to be made in App Store applications. Previously, the company had positioned itself against the attitude of flexibility, but decided to meet the demand of users.

Since the end of March, Apple has allowed some apps to add external links regarding payments. For now, the new iOS allows the feature only for some reading apps, such as Spotfy, Netflix and others of the kind.

However, the technology company left a very clear warning to let the user know that it is not responsible for damages. That is, she claims that she has no control over payments made outside of Apple Pay Cash. Thus, the user decides to take the risk of their own free will.

Wi-Fi strength will be displayed in the new iOS

Another iOS novelty is the Home app, as it has two minor additions. The information was released by the website iDownload Blog. Now, the operating system allows the user to check the Wi-Fi strength related to the speakers. This helps anyone who likes to use HomePods.

Another website, 9to5Mac, points out that the second modification is in the critical alerts. These are those messages that airplane mode cannot ignore, for example. Starting with the new iOS, iPhone users will choose whether or not to receive such alert messages.