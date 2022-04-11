Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India

Apple officially started manufacturing iPhones in India from this Monday (11). The information had been speculated for some time, but now it has been confirmed by the company itself to the news agency. Reuters.

The factory in question belongs to the partner Foxconn and is located in the city of Sriperumbudur, in the state of Tamil Nadu, in the southern region of the country. In addition to the current line of cell phones, members of the iPhone 13 family, other modern devices can be produced locally, including the assembly of iPads. There, devices from previous lines are already produced, such as the iPhone 12 it’s the iPhone SE 2.

Diversify

This is part of Maçã’s current strategy to diversify its production line. Thus, at the same time that it reduces the independence of China, it expands its presence in other markets of high importance for the company, such as India and the United States.

The tax issue is also at stake in this case, with India offering more attractive values ​​in taxes.

Even so, the relationship between the brand and the country has already had some turmoil. In 2020, Apple temporarily ended production of iPhones in India due to the country’s political conflicts with China, but soon resumed activities. At the end of the same year, an attack on a factory again brought operations to a halt for a short time.