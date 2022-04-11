Are trendy foods healthy? Know what they are

Do you know trendy foods? For a few years, many foods became fashionable, which were attributed almost miraculous properties. In fact, they are considered “miracle” foods. Nothing is further from the truth because, although they may have health benefits, it is useless to consume them alone if the overall diet is not healthy and varied.

“There is no food that, by itself, has the ability to improve our health. The important thing is to maintain a healthy diet as a whole and ensure that our habits can last throughout life”, says the specialist.



However, there are ‘fashionable’ foods that are very healthy. “The fact that there are no miracle foods does not mean that there are no healthy foods. Of course, although ‘fads’ have led us to increase consumption, for example, of healthy fats from avocados, the most interesting foods from a nutritional point of view are fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts. In other words, those we have always considered healthy.”

Characteristics of a healthy diet

The nutritionist tells us what characteristics a food must have to be healthy “In my point of view, our diet should be based on the consumption of those that provide us with micronutrients (vitamins and minerals), phytonutrients (antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antidiabetic compounds) and soluble and insoluble fibers.

The food groups in which these compounds appear in greater proportion are precisely the fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts that we mentioned earlier.”



It is also important to offer variety and choose seasonal, fresh and local products.

What are the properties of trendy foods?

Extra virgin olive oil

One of the foods to which more properties are attributed is olive oil. It is a vegetable-based fat with a very good lipid profile that also provides fiber and antioxidants. Of course, it’s a calorie food, so it can’t be abused, no matter how healthy it is.

Avocado

This is another one of the most trendy foods and with good reason. It is rich in healthy fats, fiber and vitamins and minerals (potassium stands out) and we must remember that it is very energetic, so it is recommended to moderate its consumption. It’s perfect for breakfast or in salads, even pairing fish with avocado.

Sweet potato

Nutrition expert Carlota Férnández recommends this other food: sweet potato. It is a source of energy and quality carbohydrates. Rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber (high satiating capacity). It can be used to add a sweeter flavor to creams and is ideal to consume as a snack or to prepare these original and tasty recipes with sweet potatoes.

Chia seeds

Undoubtedly, these seeds gave a lot to talk about. Many beneficial properties for the body are attributed to it and so it is. As the nutritionist explains, they are rich in omega-3 and, by hydrating them, they generate a beneficial mucilage for our intestinal flora. You can have them in salads or in yogurt. You have many chia seeds recipes.

dark chocolate

We probably give you great joy by telling you that this food is very healthy. It is rich in flavonoids (antioxidant) and improves insulin sensitivity. Take it in its purest version. The higher the percentage of cocoa you have and the less sugar it contains, the healthier it will be. And you already know that you can eat the jaguars or prepare delicious dark chocolate desserts.



–Continues after advertising–

Dried fruit cream

The fat profile of walnuts is very interesting. In addition, they are a very good source of vegetable protein, says the nutritionist. For this reason, she included them in the healthy foods list. Again, it must be remembered that, although they are recommended to be taken practically every day, it is not advisable to go beyond a handful, as they are very caloric. Take them as a snack to satisfy your hunger. In addition to cream, you can prepare other recipes with nuts.

vegetable noodles

It must be considered that a portion of legume pasta (lentils, chickpeas, peas…) would not be equivalent to a portion of the legume itself. Of course, it is still a good alternative to pasta and an excellent option to increase protein consumption or for those people who do not like legumes very much. Here are some ideas for making hummus.

