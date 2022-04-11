Austria will tell Putin ‘eye to eye’ truth, says government official

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer intends to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin “the truth” about the war in Ukraine “eye to eye”, a senior Austrian government official said ahead of the summit. Nehammer with the Russian leader.

The diplomat traveled to Moscow for a face-to-face meeting with Putin, becoming the first European Union leader to meet with the Russian president since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, visited Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (9). Speaking ahead of an EU meeting in Luxembourg today, Schallenberg told reporters that “it makes a difference to be face to face and tell him [Putin] what the reality is: that this president did lose the war morally”.

“The reason for the meeting is that we don’t want to miss any opportunity. We must use every chance to end the hellish humanitarian situation in Ukraine…all the voices that will help Putin see reality outside the Kremlin wall. It is not a voice.” lost,” added Schallenberg.

Mines and anti-tank obstacles

Awaiting the Russian offensive, Ukrainian forces were trying to fortify their positions and dig new trenches in rural Barvinkove, in the east of the country. Soldiers installed anti-tank obstacles at road junctions and mines throughout the area.

The population tries to flee to safer areas, while the bombing continues: on Sunday two people died in Kharkiv (east), the second largest city in the country, announced the local authorities.

“The Russian army continues to wage war against civilians, in the absence of victories at the front,” accused regional governor Oleg Sinegubov.

Image: UOL Art

On the outskirts of Kiev, occupied by Russian forces for several weeks, the search for bodies continues.

“We have so far 1,222 dead in the Kiev region alone,” Ukraine’s attorney general, Irina Venediktova, said in an interview with Britain’s Sky News channel, in which she cited 5,600 investigations opened for alleged war crimes since the start of the Russian invasion. on February 24th.

She did not reveal whether the bodies found were exclusively civilians.

In the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, which has become a symbol of war atrocities, nearly 300 bodies were buried in mass graves, according to a statement released by authorities on April 2.

In Buzova, also near Kiev, two bodies, dressed in civilian clothes, were found at the exit of a sewage system, AFP correspondents found. A woman despaired upon recognizing a dead body: “My son, my son,” she cried.

“Risk Mission”

On the diplomatic front, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who visited Ukraine on Saturday, will travel to Moscow today for a meeting with Putin.

Nehammer declared that he has “the intention of doing everything possible to ensure that measures in favor of peace are adopted”, but acknowledged that he has little chance of achieving his goal.

The trip to Moscow is “a risky mission” but also a “window of dialogue”, he said, before insisting on the power of “personal diplomacy”.

He also hopes to talk about the “war crimes” in Bucha, which he visited on Saturday.

“Bucha did not happen in a day. For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have incited hatred, dehumanized Ukrainians, fueled Russian superiority and prepared the ground for these atrocities,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. .

Despite the accusations, Kuleba said he remains open to negotiations with Russia.