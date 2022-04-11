Ax-1 mission crew receive honorary astronaut titles

Three of the mission’s four crew ax-1from Axiom Space, were received by members of the International Space Station (ISS) as “honorary astronauts”, as they are civilians with no spaceflight experience who will stay in the orbital structure for eight days.

The flight arrived at the station last Saturday (9), after leaving Earth the day before aboard a spacecraft Crew Dragon Endeavor, developed by SpaceX. Of the four travelers, only Commander Michael López-Alegria had spaceflight experience – he, retired from NASA for years, became the first former astronaut to return to the ISS.

“I must say that this is truly a unique experience,” said the commander during a broadcast with his fellow travelers and members of Expedition 67 – the current occupants of the ISS. “I don’t even know how to begin to describe what it was like to be inside Crew Dragon for the last day and a half, seeing these people’s faces light up.”

The commander then announced the recognition of his crewmates as honorary astronauts: “there is a tradition that when you cross a certain border – and that border is debatable, but in the US, it is about 80 km – you becomes an astronaut by the altitude reached, and that’s what happened to these three people, for the first time, yesterday [sexta-feira, 8]”, he commented, then handing over pins that prove the conquest of civilian travelers.

When he mentioned the term “debatable”, López-Alegria referred to the limit established for what “traveling to space” consists of. To explain: the international consensus states that the so-called “Kármán Line” – 100 km above the Earth’s surface – is the boundary that separates our planet from space. However, the US has a lower limit than this, at about 80 km altitude.

This demarcation generates some debates about whether or not someone is an astronaut – this was the point of debate over Jeff Bezos, founder of the Amazon group and the aerospace company Blue Origin, whether or not the honor was officially recognized, when he traveled with the New Shepard Ship in July 2021.

The badge from the international astronaut association was given to the crew of the Ax-1 mission, in recognition of their arrival on the ISS, however, this honor can be questioned at the international level (Image: International Space Explores Association/Disclosure)

In other words: NASA is likely to recognize the three crew members as astronauts – it was the American agency that brokered the flight operation with Axiom Space and SpaceX, owner of Crew Dragon. Whether this will be recognized internationally, however, is another story. One to be seen later on.

“I am excited and honored to be here,” said Larry Connor, pilot and now the second civilian astronaut to serve in the position on an orbital flight. “Thanks to SpaceX for the phenomenal ride. Pardon the pun, it was out of this world. We are here to live this experience, but we understand that there is a responsibility to do it right. And that’s what we’re focused on, with the support of everyone here on the ISS and in control on the surface. So this is going to be a busy week of research for us, and I know time will go by pretty fast.”

The Ax-1 mission’s crew of honorary astronauts will conduct research in various fields, but mostly speaking, the idea is to work in health studies, thanks to Axiom Space’s partnership with several US hospital entities. Another facet of the research will be the study of technologies for Axiom itself.

