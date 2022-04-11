Blood tests may show markers of mental disorders, study says

A new study points out that routine blood tests may indicate biological markers for mental disorders such as depression, anorexia and schizophrenia. With this, the researchers believe it makes it clear that mental health also influences physical health.

The study analyzed data from more than a million patients and tried to use genetics to understand the relationship between nine mental disorders and 50 factors measured in blood tests, such as cholesterol, vitamins, enzymes and indicators of inflammation.

The researchers identified a genetic correlation between blood biomarkers and mental illness. For example, it was possible to notice a correlation between depression and the amount of white blood cells in the blood.

With this, it is possible to know that some factor influences both the mental disorder and the biomarker. However, the scientists point out that the biomarker is not the cause of the disease.

To differentiate correlation from causality, the researchers used DNA variants linked to changes in blood biomarkers to make a kind of natural clinical trial.

This process utilizes the fact that we randomly inherit DNA variants from our parents, which would be compared to a patient who received a placebo or treatment in an official clinical trial.

This process is more complex and needs more ways of interpretation, but it pointed to evidence that substances present in the blood are actually involved in the cause of mental disorders.

The next step is to understand how these biomarkers are related to disorders and whether they can be used to guide treatment.

