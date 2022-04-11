Brazilian is awarded the ‘Oscar of Photography’ with images of the destruction of the Amazon

6 hours ago

The photographic series “Dystopia Amazônica”, by Brazilian Lalo de Almeida, photojournalist for the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, won in the ‘Long Duration’ category of the World Press Photo (WPP), the most prestigioushey photojournalism awards in the world.

Credit, Lalo de Almeida for Folha de S. Paulo photo caption, Aerial view of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, Altamira, Pará, Brazil

The images, made for Folha de São Paulo and Panos Pictures, document the threat to the Amazon rainforest from deforestation, mining, infrastructure development and exploitation of natural resources. Part of them was published in the series “Amazônia sob Bolsonaro”.

“This project portrays something that not only has negative effects on the local community, but also globally, as it generates a chain reaction,” said WPP Jury President Rena Effendi.

Credit, Lalo de Almeida for Folha de S. Paulo photo caption, Members of the Munduruku community line up to board a plane at Altamira Airport in Pará, Brazil

The record by Canadian Amber Bracken, entitled Kamloops Residential School (“Kamloops Residential School”), was the big winner of the award, winning the ‘Photo of the Year’ category.

Bracken was working for the American newspaper The New York Times when he took the award-winning photo.

Credit, Amber Bracken for The New York Times photo caption, Crosses with dresses hanging from them are seen along a road with a rainbow in the background.

The image shows red dresses hanging from crosses along a road to honor children who died at Kamloops Indian Residential School, an institution created in the province of British Columbia, Canada, in the late 19th century to “integrate” indigenous children into the white culture.

The registration was made in June 2021 after the detection of up to 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former school, which was closed in 1978.

“It’s an image that remains etched in your memory, it inspires a kind of sensory reaction,” said Jury President Rena Effendi.

“I could almost hear the stillness in this photograph, a peaceful moment of global assessment of the history of colonization, not just in Canada but across the world.”

Considered the “Oscars of Photography”, World Press Photo recognizes the best in photojournalism and documentary photography every year. After each ceremony, the winning portraits are brought together in a traveling exhibition visited by millions of people from around 40 countries.

The 2022 winners were chosen from 64,823 entries submitted by 4,066 photographers from 130 countries.

Matthew Abbott won in the ‘History’ category with his series “Saving Forests with Fire”, taken for National Geographic magazine and Panos Pictures.

Credit, Matthew Abbott for National Geographic photo caption, Nawarddeken chieftain Conrad Maralngurra burns grass to protect the community of Mamadawerre from end-of-season ‘wildfires’, in Mamadawerre, Arnhem Land, Australia on May 3, 2021

The photos show Indigenous Australians strategically burning land in a practice known as “Cool Burning”, in which the fire moves slowly, only burns the underbrush and removes the fuel buildup that fuels the larger flames.

The series featured the Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory State of Australia, who have been practicing the practice for tens of thousands of years.

Credit, Matthew Abbott for National Geographic photo caption, Indigenous Australians set fire to tree bark to produce a source of natural light to help hunt snakes in Djulkar, Arnhem Land, Australia, July 22, 2021

“Blood is a Seed” (“Blood is a Seed”), by Ecuadorian Isadora Romero, won in the ‘Open Format’ category.

Through personal stories and a trip to Romero’s ancestral village, Une, in the department of Cundinamarca, Colombia, the project questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.

Credit, Isadora Romero photo caption, Isadora Romero’s photographic project poster

Regional winners of the competition were also announced, some of which can be seen below.

Africa, category ‘Individuals’: “Protests in Sudan”, by Faiz Abubakr Mohamed, Sudan

Credit, Faiz Abubakr Mohamed photo caption, A protester throws a tear gas canister during a protest demanding an end to military rule, in Khartoum, Sudan, on December 30, 2021

Africa, ‘Stories’ category: “Fear of going to school”, by Sodiq Adelakun Adekola, Nigeria, for Agence France-Presse (AFP)

Credit, Sodiq Adelakun Adekola for AFP photo caption, Aminah Labaran (not her real name) cries at home in Jangebe, Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state, on February 27, 2021, the day after the kidnapping of her two daughters

Asia, ‘Individuals’ category: “Palestinian Children in Gaza”, by Fatima Shbair, Gaza, for Getty Images

Credit, Fatima Shbair for Getty Images photo caption, Palestinian children gather with candles during a fragile ceasefire in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on May 25, 2021, following a protest by children in the neighborhood against attacks on Gaza.

Asia, ‘Stories’ category: “The Cinema of Kabul”, by Bram Janssen, Netherlands, for Associated Press (AP)

Credit, Bram Janssen for AP photo caption, Gul Mohammed, who works as an usher at Cinema Ariana in Kabul, Afghanistan, poses for a photograph on November 4, 2021

Europe, category ‘Individuals’: “Forest fires on the Island of Evia” by Konstantinos Tsakalidis, Greece, for Bloomberg News

Credit, Konstantinos Tsakalidis for Bloomberg News photo caption, An elderly woman screams as a fire approaches her house in the village of Gouves on the island of Evia, Greece, on Aug 8, 2021

Europe, ‘Stories’ category: “As the frozen earth burns” by Nanna Heitmann, Russia/Germany for Magnum Photos

Credit, Nanna Heitmann for Magnum Photos photo caption, Local firefighting volunteers take a break to eat in a field in Magaras, central Sakha, Siberia, Russia, July 1, 2021

North and Central America, ‘Stories’ Category: “The People Who Feed America”, by Ismail Ferdous, Bangladesh, for Agence VU

Credit, Ismail Ferdous for Agence VU’ photo caption, Sandra Sibert sits with her husband, James, in the room where she had to be in isolation with Covid-19, in Sioux Falls, in the state of South Dakota, USA.

South America, category ‘Individuals’: “Eviction of the San Isidro Settlement”, by Vladimir Encina, Colombia

Credit, Vladimir Encina photo caption, Police officers arrest a man as his wife and family resist, during evictions of people from the San Isidro settlement in Puerto Caldas, Risaralda, Colombia, March 6, 2021

South America, ‘Stories’ category: “The Promise”, by Irina Werning, Argentina, for the Pulitzer Center

Credit, Irina Werning for Pulitzer Center photo caption, Antonella studies via Zoom, using her mother’s cell phone, in her room at home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 13, 2021

Southeast Asia and Oceania, ‘Individuals’ category: “Slingshots”, by Anonymous, for The New York Times

Credit, Anonymous for The New York Times photo caption, Protesters use slingshots and other homemade weapons as they clash with security forces in Yangon, Myanmar

All images are subject to copyright.