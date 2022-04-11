Brazilian is awarded the ‘Oscar of Photography’ with images of the destruction of the Amazon

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Brazilian is awarded the ‘Oscar of Photography’ with images of the destruction of the Amazon 6 Views

The photographic series “Dystopia Amazônica”, by Brazilian Lalo de Almeida, photojournalist for the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, won in the ‘Long Duration’ category of the World Press Photo (WPP), the most prestigioushey photojournalism awards in the world.

Aerial view of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, Altamira, Pará, Brazil on September 3, 2013

Credit, Lalo de Almeida for Folha de S. Paulo

photo caption,

Aerial view of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, Altamira, Pará, Brazil

The images, made for Folha de São Paulo and Panos Pictures, document the threat to the Amazon rainforest from deforestation, mining, infrastructure development and exploitation of natural resources. Part of them was published in the series “Amazônia sob Bolsonaro”.

“This project portrays something that not only has negative effects on the local community, but also globally, as it generates a chain reaction,” said WPP Jury President Rena Effendi.

Credit, Lalo de Almeida for Folha de S. Paulo

photo caption,

Members of the Munduruku community line up to board a plane at Altamira Airport in Pará, Brazil

The record by Canadian Amber Bracken, entitled Kamloops Residential School (“Kamloops Residential School”), was the big winner of the award, winning the ‘Photo of the Year’ category.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Scientists rejuvenate skin cells in 30 years

For the first time, scientists at the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom, managed …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved