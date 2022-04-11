Brazilian is awarded the ‘Oscar of Photography’ with images of the destruction of the Amazon

The photographic series “Dystopia Amazônica”, by Brazilian Lalo de Almeida, photojournalist for the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, won in the ‘Long Duration’ category of the World Press Photo (WPP), the most prestigioushey photojournalism awards in the world.
The images, made for Folha de São Paulo and Panos Pictures, document the threat to the Amazon rainforest from deforestation, mining, infrastructure development and exploitation of natural resources. Part of them was published in the series “Amazônia sob Bolsonaro”.
“This project portrays something that not only has negative effects on the local community, but also globally, as it generates a chain reaction,” said WPP Jury President Rena Effendi.
The record by Canadian Amber Bracken, entitled Kamloops Residential School (“Kamloops Residential School”), was the big winner of the award, winning the ‘Photo of the Year’ category.
Bracken was working for the American newspaper The New York Times when he took the award-winning photo.
The image shows red dresses hanging from crosses along a road to honor children who died at Kamloops Indian Residential School, an institution created in the province of British Columbia, Canada, in the late 19th century to “integrate” indigenous children into the white culture.
The registration was made in June 2021 after the detection of up to 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former school, which was closed in 1978.
“It’s an image that remains etched in your memory, it inspires a kind of sensory reaction,” said Jury President Rena Effendi.
“I could almost hear the stillness in this photograph, a peaceful moment of global assessment of the history of colonization, not just in Canada but across the world.”
Considered the “Oscars of Photography”, World Press Photo recognizes the best in photojournalism and documentary photography every year. After each ceremony, the winning portraits are brought together in a traveling exhibition visited by millions of people from around 40 countries.
The 2022 winners were chosen from 64,823 entries submitted by 4,066 photographers from 130 countries.
Matthew Abbott won in the ‘History’ category with his series “Saving Forests with Fire”, taken for National Geographic magazine and Panos Pictures.
The photos show Indigenous Australians strategically burning land in a practice known as “Cool Burning”, in which the fire moves slowly, only burns the underbrush and removes the fuel buildup that fuels the larger flames.
The series featured the Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory State of Australia, who have been practicing the practice for tens of thousands of years.
“Blood is a Seed” (“Blood is a Seed”), by Ecuadorian Isadora Romero, won in the ‘Open Format’ category.
Through personal stories and a trip to Romero’s ancestral village, Une, in the department of Cundinamarca, Colombia, the project questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.
Regional winners of the competition were also announced, some of which can be seen below.
Africa, category ‘Individuals’: “Protests in Sudan”, by Faiz Abubakr Mohamed, Sudan
Africa, ‘Stories’ category: “Fear of going to school”, by Sodiq Adelakun Adekola, Nigeria, for Agence France-Presse (AFP)
Asia, ‘Individuals’ category: “Palestinian Children in Gaza”, by Fatima Shbair, Gaza, for Getty Images
Asia, ‘Stories’ category: “The Cinema of Kabul”, by Bram Janssen, Netherlands, for Associated Press (AP)
Europe, category ‘Individuals’: “Forest fires on the Island of Evia” by Konstantinos Tsakalidis, Greece, for Bloomberg News
Europe, ‘Stories’ category: “As the frozen earth burns” by Nanna Heitmann, Russia/Germany for Magnum Photos
North and Central America, ‘Stories’ Category: “The People Who Feed America”, by Ismail Ferdous, Bangladesh, for Agence VU
South America, category ‘Individuals’: “Eviction of the San Isidro Settlement”, by Vladimir Encina, Colombia
South America, ‘Stories’ category: “The Promise”, by Irina Werning, Argentina, for the Pulitzer Center
Southeast Asia and Oceania, ‘Individuals’ category: “Slingshots”, by Anonymous, for The New York Times
All images are subject to copyright.
