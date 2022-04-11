China rejects ‘baseless’ US accusations over Shanghai confinement – News









China qualified this Sunday (10) as “baseless accusations” US criticism to its policy against Covid-19, after, due to the confinement imposed in Shanghai, Washington decided to let part of its personnel depart from that metropolis.

The “Covid zero” policy advocated by Beijing is being put to the test due to an outbreak of the disease in Shanghai that has caused about 100,000 cases and led the authorities to decree the confinement of its 25 million inhabitants, who complain about the lack of food. .











On Saturday, the US Embassy in China said it would allow non-essential personnel to leave its Shanghai consulate “due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases and the impact of restrictions”, and criticized measures to contain the virus. , considering them “arbitrary”.

In response, Beijing expressed “its displeasure and its firm opposition to the unfounded accusations by the United States about China’s epidemic control policy,” according to a statement released Saturday by the Foreign Ministry.

“It should be noted that China’s epidemic control policy is scientific and effective,” said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.









