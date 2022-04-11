Chinese Y-20 aircraft deliver FK-3 air defense system to Serbia – Cavok Brasil

A total of six Y-20 air transport aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) landed at Nikola Tesla Airport in Serbia on April 9, reportedly delivering the FK-3 surface-to-air missile defense system to to Serbia.

While it is not yet officially confirmed that Serbia has received the export variant of the HQ-22 medium-range system from China, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that “new weapons systems, which will be the pride of our armed forces”, will be revealed next week.

Earlier today, 9MAR22, @ BEG: China Air Force Xi’an Y-20A Kunpeng (20042 and 20047). ?: Zoran Skundric pic.twitter.com/KeDOI0WsxH — BoardingPass (@BoardingPassRO) April 9, 2022

Speaking to reporters on April 9, after participating in the large-scale exercise Fire Shield 2022, which took place in the Pasuljanske Livade range, Vucic declined to confirm that the FK-3 was delivered with the Y-20 aircraft flights, the that would make Serbia the first known European operator of the system.

The FK-3 is a slightly downgraded variant of the HQ-22, which entered service with the People’s Liberation Army in 2017. The HQ-22 missiles can hit targets at altitudes of up to 27 km and have a declared range of up to 170 km. Guided by semi-active radar, the missiles are designed for ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft, helicopters and UAVs.

Second day of shipments to Serbia: People’s Liberation Army AF’s six Xi’an Y-20-A Pàng ni? transport planes flew over Bosphorus en route to Batajnica AFB to deliver Guizhou Aerospace Industry Shaanxi Yellow River Group manufactured HQ22 Red Banner SAM system’s export version FK3. pic.twitter.com/vAQLQfVPrH — Yörük I??k (@YorukIsik) April 10, 2022

Coinciding with the peculiar arrival of six Y-20s in Serbia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in a telephone conversation that China would “strongly support Serbia in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and dignity and in pursuing an independent foreign policy.”

Six Chinese Y-20 heavy transport aircraft landed in Serbia.

Reportedly to deliver FK-3 SAMs. pic.twitter.com/AginsWhCYt — WLVN Analysis? (@TheLegateIN) April 9, 2022

“China firmly supports Serbia in making judgments and decisions based on the fundamental interests of the country and the nation. We oppose external forces exerting political pressure on sovereign countries and we oppose coercing other countries to take sides.”

Serbia’s FK-3 order was first revealed in 2019 in the annual report of Serbia’s state-owned arms company Jugoimport SDPR. In addition to the missile defense system, purchases from China included armed CH-92A drones, which Serbia received from China in June 2020.

Serbian President Vucic said on April 9 that he was in talks with France for the purchase of 12 new Rafale fighter jets, as well as with another country for the purchase of 12 used Rafales. It also launched a third option for a combat aircraft solution.

Vucic also told reporters that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured that Serbia could purchase Bayraktar TB2 armed drones.