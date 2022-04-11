Company offers health insurance for employees’ pets

THE

Petlove&CO, a pet products and services company, started offering a new benefit to employees who have pets: a health plan for dogs and cats of any age. The initiative came about after the holding carried out an internal survey and found that 93% of employees have at least one pet — 75% are guardians of two or more animals. “We understand that this synergy is fundamental to retaining talent, and this new benefit is also in line with the company’s mission to democratize and simplify pet care,” says Denice Caetano, People and Culture Leader at Petlove&Co.

The plan includes unlimited consultations, both in offices and at home, application of vaccines, access to emergencies and urgent care, laboratory and imaging tests and funeral and cremation services.

All employees join the Prevenir plan, which has a monthly fee paid by the company and a co-participation amount deducted from the payroll according to use. There is also the possibility of upgrading to the Proteger, Cuidar or Premium Care plans, which include consultations with specialists such as cardiologists and dermatologists, exams such as resonance and tomography, hospitalizations and highly complex surgeries, castration, physiotherapy and acupuncture sessions.

Although the coverage of the plan is national, some cities, such as Porto Alegre and São Paulo, have more options for professionals in the accredited network. But there is the possibility of requesting reimbursement for particular services.

The Prevenir plan is exempt from a grace period and, in the event of an upgrade, the restrictions vary according to the plan chosen for complex procedures, such as tomography, resonance, consultation with specialists, hospitalization, physiotherapy and acupuncture, according to Denice.

