Concept imagines the look of the Galaxy A54, which should arrive in 2023

Samsung recently announced its new mid-range models of the Galaxy A series, with the arrival of handsets like the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53. Now, some images imagine what the Galaxy A54, next-generation device, might look like.

They were created by Parvez Khan, aka Technizo Concept, and shared by the website LetsGoDigital. Here, we see that the Galaxy A54 was envisioned with borders around the symmetrically sized screen. It is the approach that the brand itself is following with its top of the line, especially since the arrival of the Galaxy S21 series. This makes it have a more elegant and luxurious feel than the current Galaxy A53, which has a thicker bottom edge than the others.



Because of this, the Galaxy A54 concept had significantly thinner edges than the Galaxy A53. Of course, because it is just a concept, and taking into account market trends, where not all top of the line from other brands can have symmetrical edges, it is difficult for this to happen in an intermediary already in 2023.

Still, it should still have a hole centered at the top of the screen to store the front camera. Here, it has been designed with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. As with the Galaxy A50 from 2019, it should bring an integrated fingerprint reader under the screen.

At the back, it gains a rectangular module to store its four rear cameras with an LED flash. A curious point of the concept is that the lens makes it have a second bulge compared to the rectangle itself. This is similar to what happens, for example, on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. Underneath, it has USB Type-C, sound output and chip drawer.

Of course, as the Galaxy A53 was just announced, the Galaxy A54 isn’t expected to be announced until the first few months of 2023, so it’s still going to be a while before we can figure out what the device will actually look like.

Source: LetsGoDigital