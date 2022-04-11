CRMV denounces deviation of function at the Zoonosis Control Center

THE Regional Council of Veterinary Medicine (CRMV) of Piauí released, this week, a Note in which it denounces the suspension of essential activities in the control of zoonoses in Teresina.

In the note, CRMV highlighted that “the Zoonosis Control Center in the city of Teresina (PI) has been suffering numerous attacks and constant obstacles in the execution of the agency’s responsibility programshindering the exercise of technical activities, already agreed and defined, including interference in the service of Endemic Combat Agents, causing damage to the health of the population”.

Center for Zoonoses, located in the Matadouro district, north of Teresina | PHOTO: Reproduction

wanted by meionorte.comthe president of the Regional Council of Veterinary Medicine (CRMV) in Piauí, Anísio Lima Neto, warned that programs considered essential for the control of zoonoses have been neglected in Teresina.

“Thirty years ago, Teresina had no case of canine rabies and we had one last year, which was not reported to public bodies. which the variant strain, which is of fundamental importance. Today we have an epidemic of dengue and chikungunya emerging; we have the risk of leptospirosis, because of the rains; we have accumulation of garbage in the capital that favors the environmental imbalance, consequently, favors the proliferation of vectors that transmit these arboviruses. We need to prevent [as zoonoses] and it is necessary to have an agreement between the Presidency of the Municipal Health Foundation and the Zoonosis Control Center”, he pondered.

In the note, the CRMV also highlighted that the Zoonosis Control Center should not be used as a popular clinic, with veterinary care. Since 2021, the place has offered consultations, vaccines for dogs and cats, in addition to collecting terminally ill animals and victims of being run over.

For the president of the Veterinary Medicine Council, there is a “restriction” in the work of the veterinarian at the Zoonosis Center.

“It is not possible to restrict work, nor to deviate from the function of the Zoonosis Control Center. Animal welfare, animal protection, the Veterinary Medicine Council defends, but if the city wants to work in this area, it should create a specific environment for the care of animals and their tutors and not the Zoonosis Center”, he highlighted.

Complaints sent to CRMV

The President of the Council informed that it was complaint filed with CRMV regarding working conditions at CCZ and informed what the Council’s actions were after receiving the complaints.

“We understand that our mission, at this first moment, is to alert and recommend tuning and greater attention to the control of zoonoses in Teresina, because we are legitimate defenders of society and in this mission, we need to act in a balanced, serene, sensible way, but with great care. responsibility and transparency”, he added.

The report of meionorte.com contacted the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), which informed “that all services provided by Zoonoses in Teresina are being carried out in accordance with what is provided for by law”.