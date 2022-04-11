Dark Souls 3’s discarded boss would be in the RPG

Not all of Elden Ring’s mysteries can be unraveled just during gameplay. The Midlands are full of secrets, which can be seen from the number of discoveries shared by the community. And the RPG archives bring even more traces of trivia, including one with Dark Souls 3.

In a new video published by Zullie the Witch, who has been doing a lot of content exploring this more programming-oriented part used by FromSoftware, the nomenclature of an AI caught attention. The Ulcerated Tree Spirit was developed using part of a character called “SnakeSoul”.

Check out how he discovered the “recycling” of one of the Dark Souls 3 bosses in Elden Ring:

The dataminer’s suspicion, as shown above, goes through one of the bosses shown in one of the Dark Souls 3 artworks. Apparently, it was not used at the time and ended up being reused with these minor adaptations, such as the red details on the fingers and in other joints.

Recently, another leaker even discovered the existence of a bestiary in the game’s directory. 128 icons highlighting enemies and NPCs encountered across the Midlands seem to have been scrapped after all.

