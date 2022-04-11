dev reveals to be playing with familiar

God of War Ragnarök still doesn’t have an exclusive State of Play or even an update from Sony Santa Monica Studios, however, there are lucky people enjoying the game before the time. A dev revealed he had the game, and ended up letting a family member enjoy it in advance.

Ruben “Voorhees” Morales, lead artist of the project, shared an interesting post on his Twitter. Next to a person having fun in the 2018 title, he hinted that a version of the sequel would have already been tried, however, for “obvious reasons”, this was not shown in the video:

She LOVES playing the new game. But since I can’t show you that, I’ll show her playing the last one. She loves watching trailers so I told her we were going to play today.

For “obvious reasons”, netizens appeared in the comments and understood that as part of God of War Ragnarök is apparently playable, the game would be at an advanced stage of development. The work is still scheduled to debut in 2022 on PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarök will have axe-destroying mechanic

Another Santa Monica developer commented on more aspects of God of War Ragnarök on social media. According to Beau Anthony Jimenez, an ax-destroying mechanic is being developed. See more details!

