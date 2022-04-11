Election in France reissues 2nd round of 2017; see Macron and Le Pen’s proposals | World

With 88% of the votes counted, the current president has 27.41% of the votes and his opponent 24.9%. It is expected that by this evening almost the entirety of the investigation will be completed.

Le Pen, of the far-right National Regroupment party, is running for the third time. Throughout the campaign, she was in second place, behind Macron. The gap between the two, however, has narrowed over the past few days.

In 2017, when Macron and Le Pen faced each other in the second round, he had 66% of the votes, and she, 34%.

Projections point out that this time the votes of the two should be more similar. Her campaign this year it was largely an attempt to appear less radical in order to please a wider base of voters.

Despite this, she still insists on themes such as a political campaign against the manifestations of Islam and a decrease in immigration to the country.

Macron says his opponent campaigns on what people fear. “When I look at the views of the far right, whoever the candidate is, there are a lot of links to conspiracy theories, and the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic everything and the opposite of that has been said,” he said.

He says the far-right proposals make no financial sense and are demagogic.

In the final days of the campaign, Macron gave interviews to try to promote his policies and cited what he did in his first term (especially his efforts during the Ukraine war, which would have removed him from the campaign).

Emmanuel Macron on campaign, April 5, 2022

More liberal than in 2017, Macron wants a France where “everyone works harder”, with a pension from the age of 65, but promises in return to achieve full employment.

The current president of the center promises to reduce corporate taxes by 10 billion euros (almost US$ 11 billion) if he is re-elected, foresees that they will intervene in orientation sessions in high schools and also wants to reward teachers on merit. .

In addition, he defends a series of social measures, such as allowing unmarried couples to file a joint tax return and increasing the minimum pension amount to 1,100 euros.

Although one of its main measures is to boost nuclear energy to produce electricity, it also wants to develop renewables.

Here are the main measures of its program, whose cost is estimated at 50 billion euros a year (about 55 billion dollars), not counting tax reductions:

Half an hour of sport a day and two more hours a week in high school.

Introduce high school students to technical and manual crafts; teach programming.

Reform professional training, increasing practical activities in companies.

Adapt higher education locations to professional needs.

Ensure the replacement of absent teachers.

Mathematics as a common subject in schools.

Make France produce medicines again.

Fight to solve the problem of regions without enough doctors.

Hire nurses and aides to hospitals.

Gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Raise the minimum full pension to 1,100 euros per month.

Hire 50,000 nurses and nursing home assistants by 2027.

Make it easier for retirees to carry out a professional activity.

Subsidy up to 70% of the cost of adapting homes.

Launch a citizen’s convention to reflect on the end of life.

Condition the minimum income to 15 or 20 hours of insertion or training activities.

Eliminate the quotation of the added value of the companies, that is, 10 billion euros annually in total.

Triple the limit of the “Macron bonus”, which companies can pay their workers without paying taxes.

Companies that pay dividends will have to reward their employees.

Eliminate the audiovisual tax.

Inheritance tax exemption of up to €150,000 per child and €100,000 for other family members.

Universalize an account that allows you to save vacation days or receive payment instead of enjoying them.

Build six new generation nuclear reactors, study the possibility of another eight.

Multiply solar power by ten, deploy 50 marine wind farms by 2050, manufacture millions of electric and hybrid vehicles.

To condition the remuneration of the directors of large companies regarding environmental and social goals.

Renovate 700,000 homes a year.

Strengthen border controls in the European Union (EU) and France.

Speed ​​up asylum procedures and expel more effectively in case of refusal.

Make the long-term residence permit conditional on passing a French exam and on entering a job.

Expel foreigners who disturb public order.

Complete the doubling of the presence of security forces on the streets and mobilize 200 new police brigades.

Apply fixed fines for everyday infractions.

Hire 8,500 additional magistrates and judiciary personnel.

Double the number of operational reservists in the armed forces.

The far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, speaks at her party's headquarters in Paris, this Sunday (10).

The candidate of the National Regroupment (RN, extreme right), Marine Le Pen, wants to put a brake on immigration, fight Islamism and increase purchasing power with the aim of returning “their money” and “their country” to the French.

Here are the main points of her program for the presidential election, which she intends to adopt thanks to the issuance of a national loan and 68.3 billion euros (about 74.3 billion dollars) of revenue.

Organize a referendum on a bill to include in the Constitution “control” of immigration, “national property” and the primacy of French law over international and European law.

Reinstate the crime of illegal residence of foreigners and oblige officials to denounce the presence of illegal immigrants.

Reserving social assistance to the French and making solidarity payments conditional on five years of work.

Priority given to French people for access to social housing and employment.

Suppress residence permits for foreigners who have not worked for one year.

To expel illegal immigrants, criminals and foreign criminals registered as dangerous.

Eliminate the “ground right”; granting citizenship based on merit and assimilation criteria.

Asylum applications at consulates and embassies abroad.

Prohibit the “practice, manifestation and public dissemination”, both in cinema and in the press and in schools of “Islamic ideologies”.

Prohibit women from wearing the veil in public.

Reinstate minimum penalties.

Presumption of self-defense for security forces.

Double the number of magistrates.

Register street harassers on the sex offender registry.

Create 25,000 new prison spaces in 2027.

Eliminate the possibility of reducing or mitigating prison sentences.

Reduce VAT on fuel, gas and electricity from 20% to 5.5%.

Exemption from business quotations companies that increase wages (up to three minimum wages) by 10%.

Renationalize highway companies.

Privatize public radio and television.

Exempt from income tax those under 30 years of age.

Exemption from tax to companies under 30 years of age in the first five years.

Double aid to single mothers.

Tax-free donations of up to €100,000 per child every ten years.

Citizens’ initiative referendum.

Proportional voting system for legislative elections.

Bringing the retirement age forward to 60 with 40 years worked for French people who entered working life before the age of 20.

Retirement between 60 years and nine months and 62 years for French people who started working between 20 and 24 and a half years.

Adjustments of pensions with inflation.

Increase the minimum income to 1,000 euros for French people over 65 with few resources.

Eliminate subsidies for “intermittent energies” (such as solar and wind).

Paralyze wind projects and progressively dismantle existing parks.

Relaunch the nuclear and hydroelectric sectors, and invest in hydrogen.

AGRICULTURE AND FOOD

Remove agriculture from free trade agreements.

State intervention in price fixing.

Prohibit imports that do not comply with French standards.

Forcing canteens and canteens to use 80% French products.

SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESSES

Reduce production taxes on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Suppress taxes on business transfers.

Create a financial wealth tax to tax speculation.

Launch “a large national loan”, remunerated at 2%, to finance investments.

Increase the budget to 55 billion euros by 2027.

Leave the integrated command of NATO, the body that defines the Alliance’s military strategy.

Plan of 20 billion euros over five years, including 2 billion euros to increase staff salaries.

Suppress Regional Health Agencies.