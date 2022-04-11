Elections in France: projections indicate Macron and Le Pen in the second round | World

The first projections after the closing of the polls for the first round elections that took place this Sunday (10) in France indicate that Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other in the second round, scheduled for April 24.

See the survey results:

Emmanuel Macron (On the March!): 29.5%

Marine Le Pen (National Assembly): 23.5%

Jean-Luc Melenchon (Unsubmissive France): 20.5%

Eric Zemmour (Reconquest): 7.0%

Valerie Pecresse (Let’s Be Free): 5.0%

Le Pen, of the far-right National Assembly party, is running for the third time. Throughout the campaign, she was second, behind Macron. The gap between the two, however, has narrowed over the past few days.

The far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, speaks at her party's headquarters in Paris, this Sunday (10). — Photo: Francois Mori/AP

In a speech shortly after the polls were released, Le Pen said she would be “the president of all French people” and that she would heal France’s divisions if elected.

“What happens on April 24 will be a choice of society and even civilization,” he added.

In 2017, when Macron and Le Pen faced each other in the second round, he had 66% of the votes, and she, 34%.

Projections point out that this time the votes of the two should be more similar. Her campaign this year was largely an attempt to appear less radical in order to please a wider base of voters.

Despite this, she still insists on themes such as a political campaign against the manifestations of Islam and a decrease in immigration to the country.

Macron says his opponent campaigns on what people fear. “When I look at the views of the far right, whoever the candidate is, there are a lot of links to conspiracy theories, and the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic everything and the opposite of that has been said,” he said.

French President and presidential candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron, gestures as he walks after voting in the first round of the presidential election, in Le Touquet, northern France. — Photo: Louis Witter/AP

He claims that the far-right proposals make no financial sense and are demagogic.

In the final days of the campaign, he gave interviews to try to promote his policies and cited what he did in his first term (especially his efforts during the Ukraine war, which he reportedly removed from the campaign).

The two candidates who go to the second round will face each other in a debate before the vote.

If Macron loses the election, the new president is expected to take office by May 13.

In June, elections for the National Assembly, the French Legislature, take place. There are also two voting rounds, which are scheduled for June 12th and 19th.

Who will support whom in the second round?

The main candidates in the French elections appointed as defeated have already declared their vote against Le Pen in the second round, except for Eric Zemmour, from Reconquista.

Conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse of Let’s Be Free, Anne Hidalgo of the Socialists, Yannick Jadot of the Greens and Fabien Roussel of the Communists said they would support Macron in the second round.

“I am deeply concerned about the future of our country; the far right has never been closer to winning,” said Pecresse.

Supporters of Eric Zemmour, leader of the far-right "Reconquete!" and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, react to the French election results. — Photo: Thibault Camus/AP

Jean-Luc-Mélenchon did not actually endorse Macron, but asked his supporters not to vote for Marine Le Pen.

“We know who we must never vote for. Do not cast your votes for Madame Le Pen. We must not give a single vote for Madame Le Pen,” he declared.

For his part, Reconquista’s Eric Zemmour said he has many differences with Marine Le Pen, but that she will face the second round with a man “who has never mentioned issues of identity or homeland”.

“I have no doubt who the opponent is. That’s why I ask my supporters to vote for Marine Le Pen,” he said.

French president talks about Russian attack on Ukraine

In his first term, Macron cut taxes for companies and the wealthy, made it easier to hire and fire employees, and used the budget to keep the country functional during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A centrist, he is a supporter of a strong European Union, and has tried to lead diplomatic efforts to prevent war in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron visits a bakery during an election campaign, on March 31, 2022 — Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP

Macron is France’s youngest leader since Napoleon. His victory in 2017 was considered surprising.

During his presidency there were waves of protests. Protesters expressed the view that Macron is disconnected from the general population and their needs.

Marine Le Pen in speech on April 1, 2022 — Photo: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / AFP

Marine Le Pen is the leader of France’s most traditional far-right party, the National Assembly.

She will run for president of the country for the third time. In 2012, she placed third. In 2017, in second, behind Macron.

Le Pen has worked in recent years to improve the image of her party, which was seen as racist and xenophobic.

Traditionally, she has made statements against the European Union. Recently, however, she has avoided criticizing the bloc – she only says that she would change France’s currency.

Le Pen tries to attract more voters, but at the same time she has lost supporters to a new competitor, Eric Zemmour (see below).