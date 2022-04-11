Emmanuel Macron, a staunch reformer for turbulent times in France – 04/10/2022

Paris, Apr 10, 2022 (AFP) – Since coming to power in 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron has faced fierce protests against his reforms and a global pandemic, with the same determination with which he now opts for re-election amid war. in Ukraine.

With 27.6% to 29.7% of the vote, according to first estimates, Macron stamped his passport for the second round, on April 24, when he will once again face the far-right Marine Le Pen (23.5% to 24.7). %).

Months before arriving at the Élysée, Macron had already announced that he would be a “Jupiterian president”, an expression that, according to the Larousse dictionary, evokes the “domineering and authoritarian character” of the Roman god Jupiter. And he didn’t disappoint.

The “yellow vests” crisis was its greatest exponent. Started in 2018 by the increase in fuel prices, this protest spread across France to denounce the measures of this former banker against the popular classes.

The demonstration maintained its image of “president of the rich” and disconnected from reality, conquered and reinforced with controversial phrases. Among them, when Macron said that at train stations “you find people who are successful and people who are nothing”.

“I think I arrived [ao poder] with a vitality that I hope to continue to have and with the will to shake up” the system, he justified himself in December during an interview about his term, in which he acknowledged “mistakes”.

As of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic put an end to these protests in a new France of confinement and masks and promoted Macron’s more “Jupiterian” profile: “We are at war” against Covid-19, he said.

– ‘General Mobilization’ – His personal handling of the worst crisis since the Second World War earned him attacks from the opposition and, despite the initial resistance of the population, he managed to gain their trust and imposed controversial measures, such as the health passport.

“Crises require a hyper-presidentialization […]. At such moments, Macron is like a fish in water”, unlike when the “sea is calm”, journalist Corinne Lhaïk recently analyzed in the newspaper L’Opinion.

The current Russian offensive in Ukraine represents yet another crisis that has brought to light the hyper-leadership of the centrist president who, despite failing in his attempt to avoid war, saw his voting intentions advance in the polls.

However, the recent advance of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen – her main rival in 2017 – threatens a re-election that seemed guaranteed, in the midst of controversy over the massive use of consultancies by the government.

“From Brexit, going through so many elections, what seemed unlikely has happened, so I say to you very emphatically tonight that nothing is impossible,” Macron warned during his only rally, calling for a “general mobilization”.

This young politician was little known until his appointment as Minister of Economy in 2014 by then French President François Hollande, after being his economic adviser.

Three years later, Emmanuel Macron, born in 1977 in Amiens (north) into a middle-class family, became France’s youngest elected president, aged 39, at the end of a meteoric rise of a man in a hurry.

– ‘Brilliant and charismatic’ – In 1995, he graduated with honors from the prestigious Parisian Lycée Henry IV, after which he obtained a master’s degree in philosophy. During his college years, he worked as an editorial assistant to renowned French philosopher Paul Ricoeur.

In his student days he was already “brilliant and charismatic”, “a good speaker”, “with a profile à la Barack Obama”, said Julien Aubert, his colleague at the National School of Management (ENA), the former center of elite formation.

By then, he had already found the love of his life. At age 16, he fell in love with his drama teacher Brigitte Trogneux, 24 years his senior and mother of three, an atypical love story that captivated the press.

Trogneux was married and had three children, but divorced. The couple who broke taboos got married in 2007.

If elected, the Europeanist leader will have to complete his ambitious reform program interrupted by the pandemic, in line with what is recommended by the European Commission to stabilize his economy.

Among his pledges to transform France are the “rebirth” of nuclear energy, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and raising the retirement age to 65, a reform that has already sparked massive protests in 2019 and 2020.

