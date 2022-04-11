Event: Health Week Faculdade Unimed

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, physician and former minister of health; Denis Mukwege, Congolese gynecologist, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize (2018); Siddartha Mukherjee, one of the world’s leading references in oncology; Daniel Goleman, the greatest reference in emotional intelligence at Harvard and Marcia Makdisse, former manager of the Albert Einstein hospital. These are some of the names of the speakers at Health Week, an intensive and free event for those who want to be updated on the main health topics.

From April 11th to 14th, Unimed College, in partnership with 4U EdTech and Fronteiras do Pensamento, holds a week of online lectures on Mental Health, Nutrology, Financial Planning for Health Professionals and Patient Management and Experience . These topics will be addressed from different perspectives and with different speakers on a specific day. Check the schedule here.

Each of these topics is related to a postgraduate course that Faculdade Unimed will launch in the second semester and which will be fully supported by 4U EdTech. “Whoever attends our lectures will be able to appreciate a little of what we will have in terms of content in these specializations in the health area”, comments Fábio Leite Gastal, academic director of Unimed College.

“Since its conception, 4U has had the mission of bringing students closer to the market in which they will work. In this partnership with Faculdade Unimed, we are taking another important step in the realization of quality educational projects in the country”, says Edgar Abreu, CEO from 4U EdTech.

Aimed at healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses, dentists, psychologists, physiotherapists, professionals who work in office management, hospitals, researchers, students and graduates who are interested in developing in the segment, the event will grant a certificate to participants on behalf of Unimed College. To obtain the certificate it will be necessary to attend 75% of the lectures. There will also be the option of certification by course theme. In this case, the interested party will have to attend all the lectures of that specific day.

Totally free and online, Health Week has limited spaces. Applications can be made until April 11 through the website. After completing the registration process, you will need to join and remain in the WhatsApp VIP group. Exclusive access links and all event communication will be sent through this group.

About Unimed College

Faculdade Unimed is the higher education institution of the Unimed System accredited by the Ministry of Education (MEC). With operations throughout the national territory, the school has trained more than 150 thousand people in the areas of management, health and cooperativism, including postgraduate, short-term, improvement, distance education and management advisory classes. Faculdade Unimed believes in knowledge as a tool to transform the world, capable of providing people with new possibilities and perspectives to go beyond. Knowledge drives, opens paths, guides us towards new opportunities, towards a differentiated look at the world and the things that surround us.

About 4U EdTech

Founded in 2020, 4U Edtech supports educational institutions and companies in their educational projects, offering a complete solution that includes technology, marketing strategies, customer service, website creation and all recording, editing and transmission logistics. 4U also supports institutions in the construction of program content, building bridges with professors from both the academic and market areas, one of its main differentials. Today, there are 2,900 active students in MBA courses offered by the startup. In addition to MBA and postgraduate courses, the startup operates on two other fronts: banking certification courses and preparation for public tenders.

About the Frontiers of Thought

For over 15 years, Fronteiras do Pensamento has been asking questions, collecting answers and exploring ideas that feed all of society — in art, business and everyday life. To this end, we bring together the most diverse points of view of renowned philosophers, artists, scientists, social actors and political leaders in more than 500 hours of exclusive and free content. This is the result of a trajectory with more than 250 international conferences held, in addition to anthological interviews, unpublished documentaries and curated articles, videos and special content.

Service: Health Week Faculdade Unimed

Dates: April 11th to 14th

Hours: from 7pm

Format: 100% online and live

registration here

Access: 100% free

With certificate.

Ilustrative Photo