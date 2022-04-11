Father of Capixaba quintuplets is diagnosed with cancer: “it won’t be easy”

Jayme and his wife announced their Lymphoma diagnosis on Instagram. Credit: Instagram @jaymereisen

The father of the capixaba quintuplets, Jayme Reisen, 39, was diagnosed with Lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system and is linked to immunity. The businessman learned of the result last Friday (18) after “15 days of uncertainty”, when he underwent tests and visited several doctors, as he told in a video published on Instagram.

Alongside his wife, Mariana Mazzelli, he reported that the days have been difficult, but he intends to face the disease “with an open heart”. Before the diagnosis, Jayme identified “a mass”. It was what motivated a tomography, responsible for identifying the cancer.

Jayme Reisen Businessman and father of quintuplets “I’m coming to share because they were very difficult days, days of decisions. You lose your ground, you get disoriented. I have a giant family that is praying for me, supporting me, hand in hand. Especially my wife. She has helped these days. I thought the world was going to end. We will win, this is a moment. I don’t know how long it will last, but I’m willing to face it with an open heart”

Jayme Reisen, who is the father of six children, five of them twins, said it took “a long time to notice” the signs of cancer. According to him, the tumor has a “considerable size”.

“That doesn’t frighten me. We should pay attention to the body’s signals. [o corpo] was telling me, but I wanted to believe it was something else. We have to accept some things, face them head on. I have no doubt about it, I’m feeling ‘zero bullet’. Let’s trust that everything will work out,” he said in a nine-minute video posted on social media.

He also thanked the doctors who guided him in the first days. Jayme did not give more details of the signals given by the body and did not say when the treatment should start.

Despite the shocking news, the couple showed optimism and asked for “positive energies” to overcome Lymphoma. In the comments of the publication, followers and some digital influencers supported Jayme in the fight against cancer.

"There's no way not to get emotional. It messes with my center. I thought he would speak at the right time. As we are transparent, simple, I thought we had a responsibility to speak", he reported.