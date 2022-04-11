Folha exposes theory that Jesus would have been abused, and Jordy criticizes

“Frontal attack against Christianity”, pointed out the deputy

This Sunday (10), federal deputy Carlos Jordy protested against Folha de S. Paulo because the Ilustríssima section exposed the thinking of an English theologian about Jesus Christ. According to the parliamentarian, “we live in a war between good and evil”.

– Folha de São Paulo promotes a frontal attack against Christianity. It is increasingly clear that we live in a war between good and evil – Jordy wrote on social media.

On Saturday (9), Folha’s section published on the Englishman David Tombs, 57, who defends that Jesus was a victim of sexual abuse before being crucified. He questions what it means for Jesus to have been publicly stripped before the crucifixion.

Tombs is an Anglican professor of theology and public affairs at the University of Otago, New Zealand. For him, the account in Mark 15:15-20 portrays that Christ was a victim of abuse.

– There are two aspects: the first is what the text actually says. I see the forced nudity of Christ as a form of sexual violence, which justifies calling him a victim of sexual abuse. Although many people find it difficult to call forced nudity sexual violence, I tend to believe that they are being unnecessarily resistant to what the text says – he told the notebook.

