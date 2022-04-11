For the first time since the 1917 Revolution, Russia defaults | Economy

[email protected] (IG) For the first time since the 1917 Revolution, Russia defaults

Ratings agency S&P cut Russia’s credit rating to “selective default” over the weekend after the country defaulted on debt payments on its foreign debt last week. It is the country’s first foreign default since the 1917 Revolution, when the Bolsheviks did not recognize the debt of the tsarist period.

Not even in the debt crisis of the 1990s, when the country’s economy collapsed in 1998, did the country enter an external moratorium. At the time, the default was only on its internal debt.

S&P was the first of the three major rating agencies to declare Russian default. The agency also confirmed that it will stop tracking Russian bond trading from April 15. The same will be done by Moody’s and Fitch.

The rating agencies allege that, in practice, the sanctions imposed by the West after the invasion of Ukraine prevent the country from trading its bonds and that, therefore, they decided to abandon the coverage of the papers.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia are expected to be intensified in the coming weeks, impeding the country’s technical ability and willingness to honor the terms and conditions of its obligations to external creditors of its debt,” S&P said in a note released on Saturday.

On Monday, April 4th, two payments on Russian foreign debt matured: one of US$ 552.4 million in US dollar-denominated bonds, and another with US$ 84 million in interest, referring to bonds from the debt due in 2024.

Blocking foreign reserves

At the time, the US Treasury blocked Moscow’s access to international reserves. The country has about US$640 billion in foreign reserves, and half of that amount was already blocked due to sanctions.

But the US government had been allowing the funds to be used to honor commitments to creditors. Last Monday, the Americans changed their strategy, tightening the siege on the Russians even more.

Russia then made the payment in rubles and claimed that in doing so, it was fulfilling its obligations. But the bonds are denominated in dollars or euros and, therefore, payment must be made in those currencies.

Late on Sunday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia that he would take legal action against the West if forced to default.

“Of course we will sue, because we have taken all necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments,” Siluanov said in an interview with the newspaper.

30 days grace period

According to the American newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ), S&P’s decision to classify Russia’s situation as a default at this time surprised the market, as, in theory, the country has a 30-day grace period for creditors, as of of the due date.

Russia’s situation is unusual, as the country has the money to pay those who owe it, but cannot access the resources. Therefore, S&P classified Russia in the “selective default” category, which indicates the non-payment of creditors on a specific type of debt – in this case, foreign debt.

This category also indicates that the country is capable of honoring commitments on other fronts. Russian domestic debt, for example, ranks one notch above default on the rating agency scale.

But S&P does believe that Russia will not be able to pay foreign creditors.