Fourth dose against Covid-19 starts this Monday and D-Day in the fight against the flu will be April 30 | Quissaman

According to the schedule, people over 80 years of age begin to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine.

Published 04/10/2022 18:57

Quissamã – One week after the 24th flu vaccination campaign was opened (with all Family Health Units offering immunization in two shifts), the City Hall of Quissamã (RJ) schedules the fourth dose of vaccination against Covid-19 in County. It will be from this Monday (11), taking into account the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

People over 80 years old begin to receive the immunizing agent in the new phase. The Health Department explains that she also chose to vaccinate bedridden elderly people or those with limited mobility; “It is necessary to have completed the interval of four months of the last dose”, she says, adding that “in the case of bedridden elderly and with difficulty to get around, the application of the booster dose will be given at home”.

In this case, the secretariat advises that it is essential that a family member or person responsible for the elderly person contact the Community Health Agent (ACS) responsible for the Family Health Unit (USF) in their neighborhood, who will automatically schedule the visit. . As for flu vaccination, the coordinator of the Immunization Program, Natalia Villaça reinforces that vaccines can be advanced according to the receipt of doses.

Natália adds that the trivalent Influenza vaccine used by the Unified Health System (SUS) in 2022 is effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B. “D-day of national mobilization is scheduled for 04/30, and the Ministry of Health is to immunize 90% of the people included in the priority groups”. There will be two stages, the first being aimed at the elderly over 74 and health workers.

In the second stage (from 05/02 to 06/03), the MS programmed that the doses will be destined to children from six months to under 05 years old (04 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous people, teachers , people with comorbidities and permanent disabilities, in addition to truck drivers, public transport workers, adolescents and young people aged between 12 and 21, under socio-educational measures.