French elections: left, center and right pledge union for Macron to stop Le Pen

Daniela Fernandes

From Paris to BBC News Brazil

5 hours ago

Credit, YOAN VALAT/EPA

After the first round of French presidential elections this Sunday (10/4) – which qualified President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, from the radical right -, defeated candidates from different parts of the political spectrum, from communism to the traditional right that once ruled the country, have launched appeals to their voters to vote for Macron.

The objective is to stop Le Pen’s party from coming to power. This is what is called in France the “republican front”, a kind of national coalition against the radical right.

Macron led the first round with around 28% of the vote, according to projections, a better performance than expected in recent polls, in which the current president had been progressively falling.

Le Pen would have obtained around 23% of the votes.

This Sunday’s election was marked by strong abstention, from 25% to 26% of the electorate, according to projections. Still, both recorded better results than in the first round of the 2017 presidential election, when they won 24% and 21.3% of the vote, respectively.

Ten other candidates contested the election – and they did not spare Macron from criticism during his campaigns.

Socialist Anne Hidalgo, the current mayor of Paris, was the first to take a stand in favor of the current president and urge her voters to vote “against the extreme right” after the release of exit polls and confirmation of the second round.

Ecologist Yannick Jadot made a similar statement. Communist Fabien Roussel said he “will never allow Le Pen to assume power” and launched an appeal for “all French people to use the only available ballot to defeat her in the second round”.

Valérie Pécresse, candidate of the right-wing party The Republicans (of former presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy), who during her campaign made harsh criticisms of the current president’s management, also announced that she will vote for Macron.

“Despite the deep differences with Macron, which I have hammered out throughout my campaign, I will vote for him with conscience to prevent the coming to power of Marine Le Pen,” she said, adding that Le Pen’s eventual victory “would lead France into discord.” and in the background on the European and international stage”.

Pécresse also highlighted Le Pen’s “historical ties” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which she said would prevent France from defending its interests.

Credit, Pascal Rossignol/Reuters photo caption, Le Pen ran in the second round of the 2017 elections against Macron

The third-placed candidate, Jean-Luc Mélénchon of France Insubmissive, of the radical left – who got around 20%, according to polls – did not make a direct appeal for his voters to vote for Macron, but at the same time said that they ” must not give a single vote to Marine Le Pen”.

Philippe Poutou of the New Anticapitalist Party also positioned himself as Mélenchon, stressing that “no vote” should be given to Le Pen.

In his speech after the release of the projections of the first round, in a place where hundreds of supporters were gathered, Macron defended the idea of ​​a “great movement of unity and action”, which would bring together “the different (political) sensibilities”.

Until recently, polls indicated that Macron would win the election by a good margin over his radical-right rival. But his favoritism began to wane in mid-March, with projections indicating a much slimmer advantage of Macron over Le Pen in the second round, of just three or four percentage points, within the margin of error, something unheard of for a radical right party in a presidential election in France.

In 2017, Macron beat Le Pen by 32 points.

A poll by the Ifop institute released on Sunday night, carried out after the announcement of the results of the first round, reinforces the idea that the dispute remains very fierce: Macron would win the second round, scheduled for April 24, with 51% of votes, with just two percentage points more than Le Pen, within the margin of error.

“Even if Macron remains the favourite, never a representative of the former National Front (Le Pen’s party, which changed its name to Rassemblement National) – be it Marine Le Pen in 2017 or his father Jean-Marie Le Pen – in 2002 (which reached the second round in a vote that had a record abstention) – had benefited from such a favorable configuration in a second round”, wrote the newspaper Le Monde.

Marine Le Pen managed to improve her result in the first round despite competition from extremist Éric Zemmour, known for his controversial statements that have already earned him convictions in court for inciting racial and religious hatred.

Zemmour won 7% of the vote, according to projections, and declared his support for Le Pen in the second round.

The Ifop poll released on Sunday also indicates that 44% of Mélénchon voters can abstain from voting in the second round. Among those who would vote, a third would opt for Macron and 23% would opt for Le Pen.

Le Pen’s economic program has several similarities with that of Mélenchon, on the radical left. In this campaign, the candidate of the Rassemblement National left aside topics about immigration, Islam and security, historic projects of her party, which remain radical, and focused in her speeches on economic issues, especially measures related to purchasing power, the subject of greatest interest. of the French today.

Credit, Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

political recomposition

The radical right had an unprecedented performance in this first round. Adding the votes of Le Pen, the extremist Éric Zemmour, of Reconquista, who won 7%, and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who would have had just under 2%, according to estimates, the radical right won almost a third of the votes.

The two traditional parties of the right (The Republicans) and the left (Socialist, PS) that have governed France in recent decades have performed poorly, never seen before, and are in danger of disappearing from the French political scene.

Above all the PS: candidate Anne Hidalgo got only 1.7% of the votes, according to projections. In 2017, the PS already had only 6.3% of the votes.

If there hadn’t been a number of leftist candidacies, Mélenchon, who launched appeals for “useful voting” in this field, could probably have qualified for the second round.

Valérie Pécresse, from Os Republicans, had less than 5% of the votes, around 4.7%. In 2017, the right-wing Republican candidate was third in the first round, with 20% of the vote.

“The colossal failure of the Socialist party and the Republicans leads them to marginalization. It is a new political landscape that is emerging. There is a new distribution of political forces in France,” says political analyst Brice Teinturier, director general of the Ipsos institute.