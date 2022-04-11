French elections: left, center and right pledge union for Macron to stop Le Pen

  • Daniela Fernandes
  • From Paris to BBC News Brazil

President Emmanuel Macron speaks after polls close in the first round of French presidential elections on April 10, 2022

Credit, YOAN VALAT/EPA

After the first round of French presidential elections this Sunday (10/4) – which qualified President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, from the radical right -, defeated candidates from different parts of the political spectrum, from communism to the traditional right that once ruled the country, have launched appeals to their voters to vote for Macron.

The objective is to stop Le Pen’s party from coming to power. This is what is called in France the “republican front”, a kind of national coalition against the radical right.

Macron led the first round with around 28% of the vote, according to projections, a better performance than expected in recent polls, in which the current president had been progressively falling.

Le Pen would have obtained around 23% of the votes.

