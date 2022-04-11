Full embargo on Russian oil could stop Ukraine war, says ex-Putin aide

  • Jonathan Josephs
  • BBC News business reporter

The Prirazlomnaya offshore oil production platform is seen in the Pechora Sea, Russia

Credit, Anadolu / Getty

A “real embargo” on Russian-sourced energy by Western countries – such as those in the European Union – could stop the war in Ukraine, said Andrei Illarionov, a former economic adviser to Vladimir Putin.

Illarionov said Russia “did not take seriously” threats from other countries to cut back on energy purchases.

Despite trying to reduce its dependence on Russian sources, Europe continues to buy oil and gas.

Last year, rising prices meant that oil and gas revenues accounted for 36% of Russian government spending.

