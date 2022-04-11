Giant inflatable penis steals the show during live TV broadcast

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Giant inflatable penis steals the show during live TV broadcast 3 Views

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 04/10/2022 20:10

Giant inflatable penis steals the show during live broadcast on Spanish TV - (Credit: Reproduction / TVE)


Giant inflatable penis steals the show during live broadcast on Spanish TV – (Credit: Reproduction / TVE)

A live entry by TVE reporter Lluis Mestres from Spain went viral on social media after a tourist showed up with a giant inflatable penis.

The journalist from the Spanish broadcaster was reporting at Palma airport, in Mallorca, Spain, to show the large number of tourists who were arriving on the island to enjoy the Easter holiday.

As Lluis commented on the expected number of arrivals, a woman came walking through the lobby at the back of the exhibition with a giant inflatable pink penis.

Upon noticing that she was being filmed, the young woman and her friend quickly walked away with the ‘beyond’ unusual object from the cameras.

On social media, the scene went viral and netizens went wild with the live display of the giant inflatable pink penis. Among the funniest, the episode was rated the “best capture of the Holy Week operation”.

Check the moment:



About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Austria will tell Putin ‘eye to eye’ truth, says government official

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer intends to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin “the truth” about the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved