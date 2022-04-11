Giant inflatable penis steals the show during live TV broadcast

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Giant inflatable penis steals the show during live broadcast on Spanish TV – (Credit: Reproduction / TVE)

A live entry by TVE reporter Lluis Mestres from Spain went viral on social media after a tourist showed up with a giant inflatable penis.

The journalist from the Spanish broadcaster was reporting at Palma airport, in Mallorca, Spain, to show the large number of tourists who were arriving on the island to enjoy the Easter holiday.

As Lluis commented on the expected number of arrivals, a woman came walking through the lobby at the back of the exhibition with a giant inflatable pink penis.

Upon noticing that she was being filmed, the young woman and her friend quickly walked away with the ‘beyond’ unusual object from the cameras.

On social media, the scene went viral and netizens went wild with the live display of the giant inflatable pink penis. Among the funniest, the episode was rated the “best capture of the Holy Week operation”.

