Health confirms first two cases of Zika virus of 2022

The Dengue epidemic scenario in the Far West region is very worrying for the Health Department of each municipality. The epidemiological sector is fighting the mosquito by eliminating the container that can accumulate water during home inspections. Despite this, many people do not contribute to alleviate the problem and with this new daily cases are confirmed in the region.

In the case of Guaraciaba, which is also experiencing an epidemic situation, it recorded the first two cases of Zika virus, transmitted by the Dengue mosquito. The Secretary of Health Daiane Dorigon, commented that one of these confirmed was diagnosed in a pregnant woman. The municipality records more than 547 confirmed cases of Aedes aegypti this year alone. She also reported that other patients had dengue hemorrhagic fever, being a more severe form of the disease. Daiane said that, in addition to the basic health unit, Hospital São Lucas also records several visits aimed at symptoms of contamination by Dengue. The municipality of Guaraciaba issued the emergency decree due to Dengue on March 22nd.

The Secretary of Health commented that the lack of medicines to alleviate the symptoms of the disease in those infected is being recorded. In Guaraciaba, the current team of five SAIs is sufficient to meet those who seek UBS. Not unlike other municipalities in the region, she reported that Guaraciaba also has people who do not provide assistance in combating the vector. This Friday, 08, part of the city’s servers was mobilized to clean up in three neighborhoods. In all, six dumpsters of rubble found in these locations were collected.