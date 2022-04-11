Hospital Unimed Bauru automates Production Pharmacy

The Hospital Unimed Bauru (HUB) inaugurated a new structure for the Production Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Supply Center (CAF), sectors that received technological innovations and had their area expanded by more than 100%.

“The new system will help to eliminate waste, reduce costs and optimize the work of the pharmacy and nursing teams”, explained the superintendent director of the HUB, Roberson Antequera Moron.

The president of Unimed Bauru, Aparecido Donizeti Agostinho, stressed that the board kept the focus on the technological development of the institution, even having gone through two years of a pandemic and hard work in the fight for the lives of patients. “Today we can breathe a sigh of relief with the cooling of Covid-19 and continue our innovation projects, always prioritizing quality care and the safety of our patients”.

The new Production Pharmacy has electronic dispensaries, which provide the medicines prescribed by doctors in an automated way for each patient, with greater precision and agility. At CAF, the novelty is the automatic fractionation of ampoules and tablets. All the supplies received will be divided into the machines, leaving it separated, individually packed and with all the pertinent information.