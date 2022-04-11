Intel Core i5-12400F: Can an H610 take the hit?

We made a gameplay to show the performance of this CPU (and if a basic mainboard can handle it)

People with an eye on a good relation between cost and performance often aim at the Intel Core i5 final 400 models. These models don’t have as many cores as the Core i7 and i9 nor the high frequencies or the overclock of the final K models, but on the other hand usually deliver a good level of performance at an affordable cost.

In this video we are going to do two tests together. The first is to see the Core i5-12400F in action, to know its performance. The second is an experiment: for the user looking for an affordable gaming PC, will the H610 chipset, the most modest of the 12th generation Intel Core family, already manage to keep the 12400F in high performance?

Can an H610 handle a Core i5-12400F?

For this comparison we will have an interesting reference. We’ve already done a live, combining this processor with a much more robust motherboard. The CPU spent most of the time in the 4GHz range, and any deviation from this standard could be a sign that using a more limited mainboard is hampering the processor’s performance.

For this test we’ll put an ASUS H610 into action, the Prime H610M-E D4 model, to take a look at how a more modest design handles the power demands of the entry-level Core i5. Another interesting point is that we are going to use this bench with DDR4 support, which has been the most accessible technology and which makes sense for the cost-benefit machine profile that we are building with this experiment.



The only thing that will clash with the system is the video card. Let’s go with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti model Founders Edition. The reason for such an unbalanced configuration is to ensure that the GPU “spits out” an infinite amount of frames, forcing the system limiter to be the Core i5-12400F. This way we will be able to clearly see the limit of this processor.

System Specifications:

– Intel Core i5-12400F processor

– Cooler Box

– ASUS Prime H610M-E D4 motherboard

– Kingston Fury 2x8GB @3200MHz DDR4 CL18 Memories

– Cooler Master V850 Source

– Open bench



times:

00:00 – Introduction

01:01 – Test bench

08:46 – COD: Warzone

13:47 – PUBG

15:22 – Rainbow Six Siege

19:56 – Elden Ring

21:58 – Fortnite

24:25 – Stress test

This video is just a “taste” of what’s to come. We are doing robust tests with a more expressive number of models of processors and motherboards in order to see more in depth how this interaction between higher and lower performance CPUs combined with more or less robust mainboards in terms of power and energy stability is. . Keep an eye on the site and channel for when this article is published!

