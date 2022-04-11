Learn more about Times Square explosion

2022-04-11

In the late afternoon of this Sunday (10/4), the Times Square was the target of an explosion, causing a rush in the place. According to the FDNY (New York Fire Department) at this time fire operations are taking place at the site for three flaming manholes.

“Firefighters in the process of searching neighboring properties for any high levels of carbon monoxide. Utility companies on the way.”

According to The Sun, at the moment, the area remains closed and it is not yet known the cause or if there are any injuries with the event. Firefighters also work on site.

Check out the moment captured by passersby and a security camera below:

The area around 43rd and Broadway remains closed by the NYPD (New York Fire Department) as they investigated the situation.

