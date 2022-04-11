Lockdown generates chaos in Shanghai and population seeks food

The lockdown of Shanghai residents, enacted by the Chinese government, has caused chaos in the city, with residents looking for food and medicine.

Originally scheduled to end last Tuesday (5), the lockdown was expanded and extended indefinitely by the Chinese government amid the advance of covid-19 cases in the city. Shanghai has 26 million residents.

Many inhabitants were prepared only to resist the confinement until Tuesday. As the lockdown was extended indefinitely to contain the spread of the coronavirus, part of the population does not have enough food stocked at home.

The Chinese government’s order is for people to stay at home.

Still, cases of covid-19 remain on the rise. Last Friday (8), the city announced 26,000 new cases of covid-19 identified, amid tests applied among the population.

search for food

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, there are reports of Chinese people asking for help on Weibo, a social network similar to Twitter. Most complaints are due to lack of food.

The US newspaper The Sun reported looting at a Shanghai supermarket. Images of the incident circulate on the internet.

On social media, there are also videos that show the streets of Shanghai empty due to confinement.

In pursuit of “zero contamination”, the Shanghai government has also been separating families if the child or adult has Covid-19. According to the French newspaper Le Monde, this was happening even in the case of newborn or very young children. The policy was revised after strong criticism.

To alleviate the food issue, China’s government has been distributing food kits to city residents. The exchange of food between neighbors has also become the alternative for many families to resist isolation.

US talks about arbitrary measures

On Friday (8), the US government urged its citizens to re-evaluate travel to China at this time, due to the “arbitrary application of local laws and anti-covid restrictions”. In response, the Chinese government expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the US on Saturday night (9).

“We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the baseless accusations of the US in its statement against China’s policy of preventing the pandemic,” the Chinese government said.