Lords of the Fallen 2 will be released in 2023, says CI Games

Nine years after being announced, Lords of the Fallen 2 received another premiere preview. After being revealed in 2014, pushed back to 2017 and having undergone a developer switch, the Hexworks (CI Games) RPG will come to PS5, Xbox Series and PC in the year 2023.

The information was shared in a company report released on April 7. In the sequel, the developer promises to produce the studio’s most ambitious soulslike project. This time, the focus is on delivering combat innovations to be references in the genre and present an even more immersive world to fans.

In the document, CI Games said the following:

The long-awaited sequel to LotF, Lords of the Fallen 2 is set to release in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC at full price. LotF 2 will encompass a number of key improvements, including a new dark fantasy aesthetic, keeping the tone previously predominant in the action RPG, along with an overhauled combat and more challenging system.

More news should emerge from July, as the company revealed the second half of 2022 as the starting point of the marketing campaign. Anyway, more details may be revealed in the coming months.

62 developers work on Lords of the Fallen 2

After a rift between Defiant Games and CI Games over the production quality of Lords of the Fallen 2, the project ended up having its production time extended over the years. Currently, according to the released report, 62 people work in RPG.

Finally, a more exact release date or forecast should be announced in the coming months. We can only wait for more information.