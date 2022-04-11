Macron and Marine Le Pen will contest the 2nd round

posted on 10/04/2022 20:59 / updated 10/04/2022 21:02



Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen were the most voted in the first round of French presidential elections, held this Sunday (10/4). The current French president received 27.6% of the vote, while the far-right candidate ended up with 23%.

The competition was tighter than expected. Left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon received 22.2% of the vote, according to the French newspaper. Le Monde.

The first round had 12 candidates for the post of president, but the highlight of the votes was the large number of abstentions, of 26.2%, almost four points above the registered in 2017, in the last election. In France, voting is not mandatory.

The second round will take place on April 24, and will be a repeat of the 2017 confrontation. In the first round of elections five years ago, Macron was the most voted with 24% of the votes, against Le Pen who got 21%.

In the second round, he won by 66% to 34%. According to the most recent poll by Ipsos, Macron is expected to repeat the feat and win the second round by 54% to 46%, a tighter confrontation than in the last election.

If Macron wins re-election, he will be the first president to do so in more than two decades.

The second round scenario

Now, the French will have to decide whether to continue President Emmanuel Macron’s reformist policies, which have sparked a wave of protests in recent years, or to shift towards Le Pen’s ultraconservatism.

Macron was heavily criticized for the delay in engaging in the campaign and was even labeled “arrogant” by the electorate. He prioritized the conflict in Ukraine in an attempt to highlight Europe’s leading role. When he noticed that Marine Le Pen was gaining strength, he accused her rival of lying by adopting a more moderate tone than her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the National Front, and of hiding a racist government program.

Analysts fear that with an eventual victory for Le Pen in the second round on April 24, France will follow the UK and try to secede from the European Union (EU), which would lead to the collapse of integration. There is also fear that the ruling far right will jeopardize Europe’s leadership role. With the departure of Angela Merkel from power and the rise of Olaf Scholz in the German chancellorship, Macron has sought to establish himself as Europe’s leading political figure.

Post-doctorate in political science, leftist specialist and former professor at universities in Paris, Thomás Guénolé explained to the report that voters have been migrating to the far right for decades. In 1982, he recalls that about 50% were supporters of left-wing candidates. Thirty years later, that rate has halved. “In 1982, almost zero percent of voters were on the extreme right. Now they add up to a third. Le Pen’s improved performance in the polls is because more and more Zemmour voters decide to vote for her in order to secure the far right in the second round,” he commented.

“The probability of Marine Le Pen winning the second round is very low. However, it’s not even zero. She would need a highly unlikely but possible scenario: an unexpectedly high number of voters supporting her rather than Macron; and a large number of voters on the left opting to abstain and abandoning Macron,” Guénolé said.