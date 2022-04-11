Macron, Le Pen urge support of defeated candidates for run-off

Current president and far-right candidate will face each other in the second round, which will be held on April 24

In a rerun of the 2017 presidential race, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other in the second round of the race for the presidency in France. The dispute was confirmed this Sunday, 10, when the first round of the dispute was held, which ended with Macron’s victory with a small advantage for Le Pen. The official figures have not yet been released by the French authorities, which are finishing the official count. Aiming at a victory in the second round, which will be played on April 24, the two candidates asked for support from the population and from the other candidates who were defeated in the first round.

A first-round winner, Macron said he was willing to “invent something new to unite different convictions” and proposed a union to defeat Le Pen’s far-right. “Your trust honors me. Make no mistake, nothing is decided. The debate that we will have in the next 15 days is decisive for our country and Europe”, said the current president. “Some will vote for me to end the far right. I know that it will not be a support for the project that I represent and I respect that”, continued Macron, who also said that his project responds “more solidly” to the challenges of France than that of Le Pen.

A far-right representative Le Pen attacked Macron and urged everyone who did not vote for his opponent to join her against “the division and disorder” of France. “On the 24th, two visions of society will be at stake: that of division and disorder and that of the union of the French for social justice and protection. All those who did not vote for Macron are invited to join in this unification,” said Le Pen. Furthermore, Le Pen promised to “put order in France in five years” and floated on transforming the country into a nation that has “greatness”. “I want to create a protective state that guarantees everyone’s freedom. My ambition is to unite the French, to convert France into a power of peace, a country that regains its greatness,” said the candidate.

