Marcelo Lanzarin is the new Health Secretary in Blumenau

As advanced by the Poder Blumenau column two weeks ago, the doctor and current councilor Marcelo Lanzarin (Podemos), will assume from this Monday, 11, the command of the Health Promotion Department of Blumenau (Semus), in place of the director -general Oscar Rautenberg who was accumulating the function.

Lanzarin is a doctor, graduated from the Federal University of Santa Maria and for more than 20 years he has been working as a doctor in the Unified Health System (SUS). The new secretary of Semus started his career as a doctor in the municipal health network and years later took over the director of primary care. He was Secretary of Health from 2009 to 2012, when he implemented several improvements.

During his tenure, he coordinated the creation of Pronto. Electronic medical record system that allows the history of patient care to be accessed at any health unit when you need care. The tool is considered a model for several municipalities and was a differential during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Mário Hildebrandt emphasizes the importance of the arrival of the new secretary. “I know of your technical capacity and I am sure that you will continue the work done so far in the health of the Municipality. Now, surely the main challenge is in the fight against dengue. Taking care of people remains our main mission and I’m sure Marcelo will help us with that”, he says.

Marcelo Lanzarin highlights the importance of being a secretary in a new moment. “Return after 10 years. During this period I closely followed the work acting as a councilor, where Health was among the main mandates. I am sure that, like Covid-19, Blumenau, together with health professionals and the population, will overcome the difficult time with actions to combat the Aedes Aegypti mosquito”, he emphasizes.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Secretary of Health will take place on April 18, in a ceremony together with other appointments in the collegiate.

