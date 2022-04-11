Massacres and Nightmares: War Awakens Ambiguous Emotions in Ukrainian Jewish Descendants | World

The dread of dying so brutally had a clear source: Fisel’s grandfather had been murdered just like that. A Jew, he was one of the victims of the “death marches” promoted by the Nazis.

According to the Holocaust Museum’s encyclopedia, the practice consisted of forcing prisoners to “walk long distances exposed to extreme cold without clothing, with little or no food, water or rest. Those who could not keep up with the group were murdered.”

Fisel, who in Brazil adopted the name Felipe, was from Novoselytsya. The city in the far west of Ukraine was part of Bessarabia, a region never recognized as a country that also encompassed parts of Romania and Moldova. Felipe and his family even emigrated with Romanian passports.

The story of Felipe’s family, who arrived in Brazil in the early 1930s, illustrates the conflicting feelings of Ukrainian Jewish descendants regarding the current conflict with Russia. Its roots are set in a stage of persecution, massacres and poverty.

“When I heard that the war had started, my first thought was that I didn’t care,” says Ivy Judensnaider, 62. The researcher and university professor from São Paulo, daughter of Felipe, is the one who tells the BBC the family story.

“I know the history of death squads in Ukraine. I know how cruel the persecution there was,” says Ivy. “Today, however, if you ask me about my feelings about the war, I root for the Ukrainian people. They are not the same people back then. And as much as there are ultranationalist groups there, they also exist here in Brazil.”

The history of Ivy’s family, at least the documented one, begins with the arrival of her grandfather Mehil in Brazil. He emigrated leaving his wife, Etel Judensnaider, and three children in Novoselytsya, among them Felipe. They were very poor. The children and wife would arrive in Brazil about two years later. Mehil worked by reselling second-hand parts and objects and settled in São Paulo. He died in 1973. Felipe worked as an upholsterer and made furniture and curtains. He passed away in 2011.

Of Mehil’s father, Ivy’s great-grandfather, only a yellowed photo remains where he appears next to his wife. It was he who stayed in Ukraine and died on a death march during the Holocaust. The family does not know his name and has never found any documents relating to the couple.

“The story that reached the family, through the accounts of survivors, was that my great-grandfather fell while marching, was kicked by soldiers and fell into a ravine,” says Ivy. “That’s why my father’s greatest fear was to die like that. For him, death was what had happened to his grandfather, who was kicked like a dog. The only way I could calm him down was to say no, that he would die surrounded by affection.”

Ivy reveals that she did not participate in an international work to collect testimonies from Holocaust survivors because she was pregnant and did not feel in the psychological conditions to deal with the matter.

“When they released the film Schindler’s List and created a foundation to rescue these testimonies, I wrote a letter in English saying that I had experience in research and would love to volunteer in this work when he arrived in Brazil”, recalls Ivy. “An entity here in Brazil replied that they would like to meet me. But I was pregnant with twins and I decided that I would not have the emotional balance to interview Holocaust survivors.”

No European country occupied by the Nazis escaped deportations, assassinations and the work of collaborationists. But the Holocaust was especially cruel in Eastern Europe.

“Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, and ethnic German collaborationists played a significant role in the murder of the Jews of Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Many of them served as guards on the perimeters of the death camps, and were involved in the murder of hundreds of thousands of Jews by toxic gas,” says the Holocaust Museum.

Still on the collaborationists of these countries, the encyclopedia states that they “spontaneously formed extermination groups that were later reformulated and reorganized by the SS and the German police”.

There are several massacres of Jews that took place in the region that went down in history. The book “Uma Marcha, Uma Vida, Um Legado”, by the publishing house Humanitas (linked to the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences at USP), reports one of them, which took place precisely in Bessarabia. In 1940, Romania, an ally of Nazi Germany, expelled around 150,000 Jews from the region. Around 90,000 of them died.

But the roots of local anti-Semitism predate the Holocaust. The word “pogrom”, for example, emerged from the great uprisings against Jews that took place in Russia and Ukraine. Also according to the Holocaust Museum, more precisely in the city of Odessa, on the Ukrainian coast, in 1821.

“It’s a Russian word that means ‘massacre’ and it actually emerged in Ukraine”, explains Michel Gherman, historian and professor at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro). “These massacres against the Jewish population were usually carried out by the central power of the country, but through intermediaries such as peasants and militias.”

The historian explains that the region was part of the so-called “Jewish residence zone”, which stretches from Polish Galicia to western Russia. Starting in 1791, says Gherman, the Russian tsar forbids Jews, with a few exceptions, to advance into Russian lands.

In a report on Transnistria (an autonomous region of Moldova neighboring Ukraine), the Dutch writer Arnon Grunberg recalls how the American historian Timothy Snyder refers to that swath of the planet that goes from the Baltic countries to the Black Sea: “bloodlands”, or “lands of blood”, as its inhabitants were massacred by both Hitler and Stalin.

“There was a joke (among local Jews) that there was a war between Russia and Ukraine and the rabbi was asked what he wanted. He replied that he would like both to win. That is, to destroy each other,” says Gherman.

Mention of anti-Semitism was never made explicit in Ivy’s family. Other economic and social issues also weighed on her leaving Bessarabia. “But they (father and grandfather) were aware of the region’s anti-Semitism. It was an implicit issue in their history. They knew they were from a people no one wanted,” says Ivy.

The absolute detachment with which they have always treated their homeland gives clues to this relationship. Ivy says that, apart from the samovar (a Russian-made utensil used to heat water and make tea), her family never had objects in the house that resembled the region. Neither affective memories nor any mention of friends, acquaintances or relatives who lived there.

“People come to ask me if I still have relatives in Ukraine. I don’t, because whoever stayed there died,” says editor Elena Judensnaider, 30. Ivy’s daughter, she was also faced with mixed emotions with the outbreak of war. “On the one hand, it’s the country where we were persecuted. On the other, it’s where we came from. I hear the news, the names of cities, and I recognize something of my family’s history.”

Ukraine remains the fourth largest Jewish community in Europe, according to the “World Jewish Congress”. It has between 56,000 and 140,000 members, according to a census released in 2016. But estimates show that at least 1.5 million local Jews died during the Holocaust.

For Michel Gherman, however, one must be careful when approaching the Jewish slaughter in Eastern Europe and the dimensions of anti-Semitism in the region. He recalls, for example, that great Jewish intellectuals such as the writers Scholem Aleichem and Mendele Moicher Sforim came from Ukraine.

“As much as the collaborationist role has been stronger in some countries, it is always good to remember that it was Germany, a Central European country, that developed the methods for mass genocide”, says the historian. “We’ve had this horrendous phenomenon of complicity, but we have to be careful about blaming the countries that were invaded by the Nazis.”

It is a story with many subtleties, among which Gherman highlights what happened in Poland. “It was the country where we had the most accomplices of murderers. At the same time, it was where the most people helped hide Jews,” he explains.

For the historian, Poland and Hungary are today much more anti-Semitic countries than Ukraine. He says he has traveled to Poland several times and does not believe that the country, unlike Ukraine, is capable of electing a Jewish president.