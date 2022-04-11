Mateus Solano communicates illness, body is modified and loss confirmed

The artist is losing hair due to early baldness and was diagnosed with vitiligo, a disease that causes changes in the skin.

Currently on the air at “The More Life, the Better”, Globo’s 7pm soap opera, Mateus Solano opened up about his health and revealed what no one imagined: the artist has vitiligo disease which causes spots on the body, and suffers from baldness, which makes you lose hair from time to time.

But calm down! in conversation with the O Globo newspaper, the artist showed to get along well with both and even said he found it unnecessary to have to disguise his baldness to star in soap operas.

“Both Eric (from “Pega pega”) and Guilherme (from “The more life, the better”), they used spray to hide the flaws in my scalp, I kind of begrudgingly. The directors do not relate baldness to the image of the heartthrob, which I find absurd, because we had Raul Cortez and so many other beautiful bald men,” he began.

Cruel hair loss at such an early age has been treated with medication, but it is not something that influences your life negatively.

“Nowadays, with this plastic and implant thing, it’s all too artificial. At 30, my father was already quite bald. I, at 40, am very profitable like this. I’ve always taken Finasteride, to avoid further hair loss, but it was never a big concern for me”, evaluated Mateus Solano.

DISEASE THAT CHANGES THE BODY

Finally, the Globo actor assumed he was diagnosed with vitiligo coincidentally after an aunt died two years ago. “I need to take more care of my skin because I recently developed vitiligo. They are very localized spots, but in the soap opera you can see one on top of my lip”, she explained.

“There is no definitive diagnosis for vitiligo, they say it is emotional. Two or three years ago I lost a very dear aunt, and that death fell like a stone on my life. Six months later, these white spots began to appear”, clarified the artist, who followed:

“It’s the only thing I can relate to. I consider it a tribute to Michael Jackson, I’m a big fan. Of course, I have my abysses, but I always look for a positive look”, concluded Mateus Solano, from Globo.