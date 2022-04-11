Mayor highlights performance of doctor killed in Apucarana

Apucarana lost this Saturday (9) one of the most beloved doctors in the local public health, Dr. Hélio Roldão, aged 69. He worked for decades at the Municipal Health Authority (AMS) and was highly respected by his patients and also by AMS employees.

Before retiring, doctor Hélio Roldão, who worked in the areas of general practice and endocrinology, worked at the Basic Health Unit (UBS), Maria do Café, in Jardim Ponta Grossa. “On behalf of the people of Apucara, I express my condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Hélio Roldão, who was a very dear professional to all his patients and also to the local medical profession, for his readiness in the practice of medicine”, commented the mayor Junior of Femac .

The Municipal Health Secretary, Dr. Emídio Bachiega, also regretted the death of the doctor. “Apucarana loses one of the most respected professionals in public health, who was always very dedicated to his patients, practicing in his private office or in basic health units”, commented the secretary.

According to family members, Dr. Roldão was facing health problems and, in recent days, his condition worsened, requiring hospitalization. He leaves his mother Alaíde Maria de Jesus Roldão and sister Sônia Roldão, as well as other family members and a legion of friends in the city and region.

The Funeral Services Authority of Apucarana (Aserfa), the wake of the doctor Hélio Roldão is being held in the Central Chapel and the burial is scheduled for 17:00, this Sunday (10), at the Cemitério da Saudade.