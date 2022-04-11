Meet the leaf that is natural soothing, fights diseases and helps in weight loss

The mint leaf is quite common in Arabic cuisine and in juices, due to its refreshing and tasty essence, but in addition, this food can be very beneficial for health.

With antispasmodic properties, mint is a natural remedy capable of preventing spasms in the stomach, intestines, uterus or bladder.

It also acts as an analgesic, relieving mild headaches, colic, nausea, vomiting and fever. In cases of flu, colds and congested nose, tea from this plant is also indicated.

Green mint is the most traditional and easily found species. However, there are several other styles of the plant, such as peppermint, Portuguese, ‘folha-thick’, among others.

And anyone who thinks she is just for that is wrong, believe me, she can still help you in a multitude of ways.

Learn about the benefits and ways of preparing the leaf that is natural soothing, fights diseases and helps with weight loss:

1. Mint tea with cinnamon and ginger for weight loss

Ginger and cinnamon are thermogenic ingredients, capable of boosting metabolism and accelerating, together with mint, the slimming process.

To make the drink, you will need six mint leaves, a cinnamon stick, an inch of ginger root and boiling water. Once it reaches boiling point temperature, turn it off and let it cool.

2. Common mint tea for fever

Mint tea with bitter orange is an excellent alternative for the treatment of fever, as it causes increased sweating.

The drink also acts in the treatment of respiratory diseases, such as cough, asthma, flu, hoarseness, runny nose and nasal congestion.

For this recipe, add 15 g of common mint leaves, 70 g of linden flowers; and 05 g of bitter orange in boiling water

3. Mint tea for stomach pain

Mint combined with chamomile flower can offer a good treatment for stomach inflammations such as gastritis. Chamomile has calming properties and helps relieve symptoms and promote a sense of well being.

And to make this natural drink, put a spoon of the leaves of the refreshing plant and a spoon of chamomile flowers in boiling water. Take it after it has cooled down a bit.

4. Peppermint tea for colic or gas

Peppermint leaves are excellent for relieving menstrual cramps and intestinal gas.

To make a cup of tea, add 3 peppermint leaves to boiling water and leave for a few minutes.

After that, wait for it to cool down and take it during the day.