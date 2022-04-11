Ministry of Health must decide to buy the Pfizer pill against Covid in Brazil – 04/11/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the SUS), which is part of the Ministry of Health, will analyze on Tuesday (12) the possibility of the antiviral Paxlovid being incorporated into the Brazilian health system for treatment against Covid-19.

The pill prevents the disease from getting worse and can be taken orally at home on medical advice.

On March 30, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) had already approved the emergency use of the drug, which allows it to be prescribed to patients in Brazil.

The acquisition of the drug, however, depends on approval by the ministry. Pharmaceuticals like Pfizer favor government purchases.

Paxlovid already has approval for emergency use in the US, EU countries, Canada, China, Australia, Japan, UK, Mexico and Israel.

With Conitec’s recommendation, the ministry will finally be able to acquire the drug and make it available to the Brazilian health system.

The folder already maintains advanced negotiations with Pfizer, which manufactures the product. The price is still considered steep: $250 per patient for the five-day treatment.

Paxlovid is an antiviral administered orally to patients who have Covid-19 or who have been exposed to the virus and are at risk of developing serious illness, avoiding hospitalization and death.

It combines two drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, and is designed to stop the coronavirus from replicating by blocking the activity of a key enzyme it uses to multiply inside cells.

The drug is indicated for people over 18 years of age who have tested positive and are at risk of progressing to severe cases – which must be evaluated by doctors – and do not need to make artificial use of oxygen through machines.

Its main action is to prevent the worsening of the health conditions of infected people.

During treatment, the patient must take three tablets twice a day for five days.

The drug does not work as prophylaxis, that is, it does not protect people from becoming infected by the virus.

The drugmaker says it has the potential to save patients’ lives by reducing the severity of Covid-19 infections and preventing up to nine out of ten hospitalizations.

Interim data from the clinical trial of the treatment with 1,219 high-risk patients infected with Covid-19 showed that 0.8% of those taking Paxlovid were hospitalized, compared with 7% of patients receiving placebo.

They were treated within three days of the onset of illness symptoms.

There were seven deaths among those who received the placebo — and none in the group that took the pill.

When treatment began within five days of the onset of symptoms, 1% of the group taking Paxlovid ended up hospitalized, but no deaths were recorded. In the placebo group, 6.7% of patients were hospitalized and 10 deaths were recorded.

The patients who participated in the study, which has not yet been published or reviewed, were elderly or had an underlying health problem that put them at greater risk of developing the severe form of Covid-19.

All of them had mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

“The success of these antivirals potentially marks a new era in our ability to prevent the serious consequences of SARS-CoV2 infection. [vírus causador da Covid-19]and is also a vital element in the treatment of clinically vulnerable people who may be unable to receive or respond to vaccines,” said Stephen Griffin, associate professor at the University of Leeds School of Medicine, UK.

Pfizer is also studying the impact of treatment on people at low risk of contracting the disease and on those who have already been exposed to the virus by someone in their household.