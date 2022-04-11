More than 1,200 bodies have been discovered in Kiev region, according to local authorities | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine announced this Sunday (10) that more than 1,200 bodies have been discovered so far in the Kiev regionwhere there are accusations of atrocities committed by the Russian occupation, while the bombing continues in the country, which is preparing to suffer a strong offensive in the east, a region that has been hastily abandoned by its inhabitants.

In Buzova, near Kiev, two bodies in civilian clothes were found in a well. A woman approached the scene of the crime, looked inside before passing out, having recognized the body by her shoes: “My son, my son”, she cried.

A mother reacts to the discovery of her son's body in a gas station well near Kiev

Police remove bodies from a well at a gas station in Buzova, in the Kiev region, this Sunday (10)

At the moment, air strikes and bombings continue in Ukraine: on Sunday morning, at least two people died in Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country, and in its suburbs, announced the regional governor Oleg Sinegoubov.

In Dnipro, a large industrial city of 1 million people, a Missile rain destroyed the local airport, already reached on March 15, announced the local authorities. The number of victims is still unknown. Overnight, in the Mykolaiv region, about 100 kilometers northeast of Odessa, the country’s third-largest city and an important strategic port on the Black Sea, seven missiles fell, according to the local military command.

This Sunday, Pope Francis called from St Peter’s Square for an “Easter truce” to “achieve peace” in Ukraine and put an end to “a war that every day brings before our eyes hideous massacres and atrocious cruelties committed against defenseless civilians.” “. In response, Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill, a pillar of Vladimir Putin’s regime, called for “unity” around the Kremlin to fight Russia’s “enemies external and internal”.

“The Russian army continues to launch war against civilians, for lack of victories at the front”, accused the governor of Kharkiv. While the population tries to flee the east of the country to escape the clashes that are announced there, it is in the Kiev region, occupied for weeks by Russian units and the site of atrocities committed against the civilian population, that the search for bodies continues.

‘If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?’

“So far, we have 1,222 people killed in the Kiev region alone,” Attorney General Iryna Venediktova told Britain’s Sky News channel. Is it over there did not specify whether the bodies discovered were exclusively civiliansbut also mentioned 5,600 investigations opened for alleged war crimes since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Venediktova said a week ago that 410 civilians were found dead after Russian forces withdrew from positions they held in the Kiev region, from where they failed to take the capital in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. The attorney general then suggested that there were likely many other bodies that had not yet been collected and evaluated.

In the city of Bucha, northwest of Kiev, which has become a symbol of the atrocities of the war in Ukraine alone, around 300 people were buried in mass graves, according to a report announced by Ukrainian authorities on April 2. “If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?”, asked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Bucha on Friday (8), who went to ratify the EU’s support for Ukraine.

“[O incidente em] Loofah was not made overnight. For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have incited hatred, dehumanized Ukrainians, fueled Russian superiority and set the stage for these atrocities,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Pope calls for truce in Ukraine war over Easter

Farther east, Ukrainians are preparing to wage a “major battle” for control of the Donbass region, now a priority target for Moscow, and from which civilian withdrawals continue, fearing an imminent offensive. “Ukraine is ready for great battles”, assured Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaïlo Podoliak, on Saturday night (9), when Kiev had just received a visit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the promise of new arms deliveries. , mainly armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles.

After withdrawing its troops from the Kiev region and northern Ukraine, Russia has prioritized the full conquest of Donbass, when part of the region has been controlled since 2014 by pro-Russian separatists. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Westerners to “follow the UK’s example” and to impose “a total embargo on Russian hydrocarbons”.

EU foreign ministers, who meet in Luxembourg on Monday, are expected to consider a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which, however, will not affect oil and gas purchases. EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell announced his intention to launch discussion on an oil embargo on Monday, “but a formal proposal is not on the table”, a senior European official admitted Friday.

Police officers, residents and volunteers try to clean streets in Bucha, Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance was preparing plans for a permanent military force on its borders to prevent any further Russian aggression. This new force will, he added, be a “long-term consequence” of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Soldiers from pro-Russian troops collect bodies to take to morgue in Mariupol

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Sunday that 4,532 civilians had been evacuated the previous day from areas threatened by conflict. Most left the Zaporizhia (south) region, she specified, adding that about 200 people managed to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol (south) and that more than 1,000 fled cities in the eastern Lugansk region.

In Kramatorsk, where a Friday missile attack on the station left 52 dead, including 5 children, among hundreds of people waiting to catch a train to the west, civilian evacuations continued on Saturday by roads.

Awaiting a major Russian offensive, Ukrainian soldiers and members of the Territorial Defense are dedicated to strengthening their positions and digging new trenches in rural Barvinkove, in the east of the country. The sides of the roads were mined and anti-tank obstacles were installed at all crossings.

Vladimir Putin, whose decision to invade Ukraine has been shaken by fierce Ukrainian resistance, has scaled back his plans but wants to secure a victory in Donbass ahead of the May 9 military parade in Red Square, marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis, observers estimate. .