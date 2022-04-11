Mother cries as she recognizes her 23-year-old son’s body in a sewer near Kiev – News

Near a bombed gas station on the outskirts of Kiev, Lyudmila mourns the death of her 23-year-old son after discovering his body in a storm drain.

“Let me just watch for a moment,” the woman begs as another tries to hold her back. “My boy,” she murmurs.

Very close to the city of Buzova, in a hole dug in the ground, the body of Evgueni, son of Lyudmila, along with that of another man, appears deformed by the water, covered in mud and hidden by an army mattress.





But her mother recognized her shoes. “I’m not leaving here,” she repeats, gripping the rubble around her.

Not far away, the remains of two tanks destroyed by the fighting can be seen. A white “V” is painted on one of them, a symbol of Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24 and withdrew from the region more than a week ago.





macabre findings

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to end the offensive against the capital, Ukrainian authorities have regained control of neighboring cities, accusing the Russians of having committed “massacres”.

Images of some twenty plainclothes corpses, some in handcuffs, in Bucha, northwest of Kiev, went around the world. Ukrainian authorities denounce a “war crime”.

The Kremlin, for its part, claims that it is an “assembly” organized by Ukrainians.

In other cities close to the capital, other scenes of abuse were discovered. On Sunday, the country’s justice system said 1,222 dead had been found in the Kiev region since the invasion began, without specifying whether they were just civilians.

In Buzova, one of the city’s representatives, Liudmila Zakabluk, says that Evgueni, as well as the other man found with him, were members of the Territorial Defense Forces, a reserve unit of the Ukrainian army. They had been missing since March 16.

“My heart is so heavy,” laments Liudmila. “How awful! How is it possible to do that?”

Although the cause of death for the two men has yet to be established, blood was visible on the head of one of them. The execution of prisoners of war is prohibited by the Geneva Convention.















Duel













After clearing the pit with a tanker truck, the police sealed off the site and a man entered the pit.

With the help of a white rope, each body is extracted. Lyudmila’s son’s is the lightest, but it takes nine men to get it out.

In the surroundings, spring begins to dawn. But the mother’s cries of pain fill everything. When Evgueni’s body is fully extracted from the hole, she throws herself towards it. “Let me see,” she begs. “I want to see him”. This time, it takes four men to hold her.



