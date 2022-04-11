New measles case in SP raises alert and government already fears outbreak

Photo: Disclosure / Ministry of Health

A new measles case registered in São Paulo sparked an alert among health authorities: it was the third record since February of autochthonous transmission – that is, in which patients contracted the disease in the state itself, without traveling abroad and also without connection between yes.

There is fear of a new outbreak of the disease, and the government of São Paulo is already preparing a campaign to encourage the vaccination of children up to 5 years old, the target audience for immunization.

The case was confirmed this week in Santos, the same city where another patient had been diagnosed with the disease last month. In February, another person with the disease was identified in the city of São Paulo.

These were the first cases of measles after about eight months without any records of the disease.

In 2016, Brazil received the official certificate of eradication of the disease, which was credited to the widespread vaccination of the population. Just three years later, in 2019, the joy ended, and the country witnessed a new outbreak of the disease.

The reason: vaccination coverage plummeted, from 95% that year to around 72%.

Concern about a new outbreak of the disease in São Paulo is huge, as the coverage of vaccines against the disease has also been falling in the state. In 2018, it reached 81.8% of children up to five years old. In 2019, the percentage dropped to 82.5%; in 2020, to 67.1%; and, in 2021, to 60.1%, when considering the second dose of the vaccine.

Source: Folhapress (Mônica Bergamo)