New record: Elden Ring is finished in under 9 minutes in speedrun

Speedrunners have taken advantage of several glitches in Elden Ring to deliver impressive times in your game submissions with any percentage. And now we have an impressive new record coming from Distortion2, who finished the game in just 8 minutes and 56 seconds – the first milestone to break the 10-minute barrier.

To get unrestricted runs so fast, Distortion2 used and abused the so-called Zip Glitch, a game bug that occurs when there is a conflict between the frames of the walk and block animations. The result of the glitch is to “launch” the character several meters forward, ignoring walls and other barriers.

Using this “skill” and an in-depth knowledge of the map of Elden Ringto plot a correct route and not just throw yourself into nothingness, Distortion2 managed to reach the final screen of the game in record time.

But the interesting thing about the video is to note that even this incredible mark, below 9 minutes, can also be surpassed soon, even using the same glitch. There are several times when the player is unable to trigger the zip immediately and loses time in several attempts. If Distortion2 or another player manages to master an almost foolproof Zip Glitch, that time could be even shorter.

The record will only be accepted in some speedrun-specific categories, however. In addition to being an Any%, the record will also only count in unrestricted runs, because the Zip Glitch is impacted by player hardware – more advanced PCs deliver the glitch more reliably.