Player finishes Elden Ring in less than 9 minutes

A player decided to test his limits after finishing Elden Ring in less than 9 minutes. Content creator “Distortion2” broke the game’s speedrun record during a Twitch stream, reaching the mark of 8 minutes and 57 seconds.

Using a technique called the “Zip Glitch”, the player is able to transport himself across the map of Elden Ring and get to locations quickly, thanks to a bug in the character’s animation when holding his sword defensively and walking. The error causes the player to move around the map quickly until reaching the end of the game.

The feat of “Distortion2” is incredible and was made possible by gitch, which can only be performed on unrestricted speedrun attempts, when you can use hardware errors and other strategies that, in a conventional attempt, would not be allowed.

Either way, it’s an impressive feat — now, the player wants to reach the 7-minute mark. This isn’t the first time he’s done something amazing involving Elden Ring: “Distortion2” was also the first player to beat the game in under 15 minutes.

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Source: EuroGamer