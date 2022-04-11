Pope: In the madness of war, Christ is crucified again

In the homily of the Mass on Palm Sunday, Pope Francis affirms that the logic of “save yourself” is the refrain of humanity, which is manifested in those who commit violence: “Christ is nailed to the cross once again in mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and children. He is crucified on refugees who flee the bombs with children in their arms. He is crucified on the elderly left alone to die, on young people deprived of a future, on soldiers sent to kill their brothers”.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

After two years, São Pedro Square once again hosted a mass in the presence of more than 65,000 faithful.

Palm Sunday inaugurates Holy Week and the procession commemorating the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem took place according to tradition, on the obelisk in the center of the square. Pope Francis listened to the narration of the Gospel of Luke and waited from the stage for the cardinals and bishops to arrive carrying the olive branches.

“Save thyself”, the refrain of humanity

In his homily, he commented on the Gospel of the Passion of the Lord. In particular, a phrase repeated as a refrain: “Save thyself”.

At Calvary, two mentalities clash, the Pope said: that of God and that of the world:

“Save yourself, look after yourself, think of yourself; (…) have, power and appear. Save thyself is the refrain of mankind, who crucified the Lord.”

But the “I” mentality is opposed to that of God; the “save thyself” turns into offering oneself. At no time does Jesus claim anything for Himself. Rather, he says, “Forgive them, Father.” And he pronounces these words at the moment of the crucifixion, when he feels the nails pierce his wrists and feet.

This is how God works with us, Francis explained. When we cause Him pain with our actions, He suffers and the only desire He has is to be able to forgive us. To understand this, it is necessary to contemplate the Crucified One. It is from his wounds that forgiveness springs.

The love of enemies: the most difficult commandment

At the moment of the crucifixion, the Pope continued, Jesus lives his most difficult commandment: love of enemies. Jesus teaches us to break the vicious circle of evil, but do we disciples “follow the Master or our spiteful instinct? If we want to verify our belonging to Christ, let us see how we behave with those who have wounded us”.

When asking the Father for forgiveness, Jesus adds a sentence: “because they do not know what they are doing.”. he is our attorney, not against us, but for us against our sin. “They don’t know what they are doing” who uses violence, who commits absurd cruelties.

“We see him in the madness of war, where he crucifies Christ again. Yes, Christ is nailed to the cross once again in mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and children. He is crucified on the refugees who flee the bombs with the boys in their arms. He is crucified in the elderly left alone to die, in the young deprived of a future, in the soldiers sent to kill their brothers.”

The Pope concluded by inviting the faithful, in this Holy Week, to open themselves to the certainty that God can forgive all sin, to the certainty that, with Jesus, there is always room for one more.

“Never is too late; with God, one can always live again. Courage! Let’s walk towards Easter with your forgiveness. Because Christ continually intercedes for us with the Father (cf. Hebrew 7, 25) and, looking at our violent and wounded world, never tires of repeating: Forgive them, Father, for they do not know what they are doing..”