Pro-Moscow separatists announce conquest of Mariupol port – 11/04/2022

MOSCOW, Apr 11, 2022 (AFP) – The head of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region announced on Monday (11) full control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol, located on the shores of the sea. of Azov, in the south-east of the country.

“As regards the port of Mariupol, it is already under our control,” declared Denis Pushilin, quoted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Forces from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk participate in the Kremlin offensive launched on 24 February.

For more than a month, the Russian army and Donetsk separatists besieged Mariupol. There, they encountered fierce resistance, despite heavy bombing and the catastrophic humanitarian situation.

The huge Azovstal metallurgical complex, which gives access to the port of Mariupol, is one of the last areas in the hands of the Ukrainian resistance.

In the same vein as Moscow’s speech, Pushilin said on Monday that his forces would step up their efforts to fully conquer the Donetsk region, which has been under separatist control since 2014.

“The operation will intensify, because the longer we delay, the more the civilian population, hostage to the situation, will suffer,” he said at a press conference in Donetsk.

According to him, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers continue to fight in the Azovstal area.

“The number mentioned in our reports is between 1,500 and 3,000 people,” he detailed.

