Pro-Russian groups demonstrate in Germany

The Russian community in Germany organized, this weekend (9th and 10th), several demonstrations to denounce that its members suffer discrimination since the war in Ukraine began.

On Sunday (10), around 800 people carrying Russian tricolor flags gathered in central Frankfurt under the slogan “against hatred and intimidation”, the statement found. AFP.

The march started in the neighborhood where the big banks are and approached a protest in support of Ukraine that gathered 100 people, but both groups were kept apart by a police cordon.

Pro-Russian rally organizers were trying to reach the city’s main cemetery to lay flowers on the graves of Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.

At the beginning of the protest, there was a sign that said “Truth and diversity of opinions more than PROPAGANDA”.

“I came because I am in favor of peace, children are attacked at school because they speak Russian, it is not acceptable,” he told AFP Ozan Yilmaz, 24 years old.

In Hanover, in the north of the country, hundreds of people summoned by the Russian-speaking community gathered,” local police told AFP.

Protesters organized a convoy of vehicles under close police surveillance and nearly 3,500 people gathered in a counter-demonstration in support of Ukraine, security forces said.

German authorities fear that there will be conflicts between Russians and Ukrainians on their territory.

In Germany, there are almost 1.2 million people of Russian origin and a colony of 325,000 Ukrainians, to which is added the recent arrival of some 316,000 refugees from the war.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, police have registered more than 383 reports of anti-Russian offenses and 181 anti-Ukrainian offences.